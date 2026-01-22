Detroit's Immaculate Airport Hotel Turns Even The Longest Layovers Into A Restful Retreat
Whether you have an early-morning flight or an unfortunate delay pushing off your departure, the thought of trying to sleep comfortably at the airport isn't necessarily appealing. Thankfully, if you find yourself in Detroit, the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport might change your mind. Located inside the McNamara terminal, the airport offers a seamless travel experience with some great perks for guests.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is already known as one of the most efficient airports in America, and this overnight option is just another reason it's known for being travel-friendly. The Westin's location makes it easy to move from your bed to your departure gate, thanks to a dedicated airport check-in and TSA security line for guests, meaning you never need to leave the airport. This unique amenity is the perfect way to alleviate any stress about getting to the airport on time. One Google review mentioned that the line opens at 5:30 a.m., making it particularly handy if you have an early-morning flight.
Guests also loved the presence of arrival and departure screens right in the lobby, making it easy to anticipate what's awaiting you at the airport. A frequent shuttle service between the airport's external terminals, valet parking, and a "park & fly" package make it easy to travel no matter where you are departing from. All of this convenience comes wrapped up in a Marriott package, with special rates for Marriott Bonvoy members.
Comfort and convenience are hallmarks of Detroit's airport hotel
The hotel's location is just one of many perks. You can expect a delicious (though some would say expensive) restaurant in the lobby serving classic American fare until 10 p.m. as well as room service. And if you want to get in a workout, the on-site gym is open 24 hours a day and features all the standard equipment you'd expect, as well as Peloton bikes and TRX equipment. There's even a heated indoor pool with windows that overlook the airfield, making it a truly unique place to take a dip.
Anyone familiar with the Westin will be pleased with the rooms, which feature the hotel's Heavenly Beds and are surprisingly quiet given the location. "After a series of unfortunate events, we ended up stranded in Detroit overnight and were happy to find a Marriott property inside of the airport," writes one guest on Tripadvisor. "The lobby had a great vibe, the lady who checked us in was very nice, and the room was clean and quiet. I have to admit the softness and comfort of the bed and pillows gave me the best sleep of my life."
The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport has both standard and premium rooms, as well as several suite options, including a two-bedroom presidential suite that sleeps up to seven people. At the time of writing, a weeknight in February had starting rates of $354 per night for a standard room with two double beds, with the possibility to spend less by pre-paying. Though certainly not the cheapest option, any guests on Google Reviews were happy to pay a small premium for the convenience the hotel provides. Looking for other great airport hotels? Check out the award-winning TWA Hotel at JFK airport, named North America's best airport hotel.