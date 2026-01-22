Detroit's Immaculate Airport Hotel Turns Even The Longest Layovers Into A Restful Retreat

Whether you have an early-morning flight or an unfortunate delay pushing off your departure, the thought of trying to sleep comfortably at the airport isn't necessarily appealing. Thankfully, if you find yourself in Detroit, the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport might change your mind. Located inside the McNamara terminal, the airport offers a seamless travel experience with some great perks for guests.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is already known as one of the most efficient airports in America, and this overnight option is just another reason it's known for being travel-friendly. The Westin's location makes it easy to move from your bed to your departure gate, thanks to a dedicated airport check-in and TSA security line for guests, meaning you never need to leave the airport. This unique amenity is the perfect way to alleviate any stress about getting to the airport on time. One Google review mentioned that the line opens at 5:30 a.m., making it particularly handy if you have an early-morning flight.

Guests also loved the presence of arrival and departure screens right in the lobby, making it easy to anticipate what's awaiting you at the airport. A frequent shuttle service between the airport's external terminals, valet parking, and a "park & fly" package make it easy to travel no matter where you are departing from. All of this convenience comes wrapped up in a Marriott package, with special rates for Marriott Bonvoy members.