America's Most Traveler-Friendly And Efficient Airports In 2025

Ahhh, it's finally time for your long-awaited getaway. We work hard all year for the chance to leave it all behind for a while. But before you can unpack, unwind, and let the stress melt away, you have to deal with airport security. Nothing kills that pre-trip excitement faster than being stuck in an endless TSA line or wandering through a maze of terminals. But here's the good news: The latest rankings from J.D. Power's 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveal which major U.S. airports are actually getting it right.

The study measured overall passenger satisfaction by examining experiences across seven core dimensions, listed in order of importance: Ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure/to airport experience, food and beverage and retail experience, and arrival/from airport experience. Whether you're dreaming of island hopping through the outrageously gorgeous Hawaii or finally taking that bucket list European ski vacation, these five airports are proof that the journey doesn't have to be painful.

Based on surveys of more than 30,000 travelers who passed through North American airports between July 2024 and July 2025, here are the mega airports – meaning 33 million or more annual visitors — that scored highest for passenger satisfaction, reliability, and overall experience. Think of this as your cheat sheet for choosing connecting flights, because sometimes the layover location matters just as much as the destination.