America's Most Traveler-Friendly And Efficient Airports In 2025
Ahhh, it's finally time for your long-awaited getaway. We work hard all year for the chance to leave it all behind for a while. But before you can unpack, unwind, and let the stress melt away, you have to deal with airport security. Nothing kills that pre-trip excitement faster than being stuck in an endless TSA line or wandering through a maze of terminals. But here's the good news: The latest rankings from J.D. Power's 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveal which major U.S. airports are actually getting it right.
The study measured overall passenger satisfaction by examining experiences across seven core dimensions, listed in order of importance: Ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure/to airport experience, food and beverage and retail experience, and arrival/from airport experience. Whether you're dreaming of island hopping through the outrageously gorgeous Hawaii or finally taking that bucket list European ski vacation, these five airports are proof that the journey doesn't have to be painful.
Based on surveys of more than 30,000 travelers who passed through North American airports between July 2024 and July 2025, here are the mega airports – meaning 33 million or more annual visitors — that scored highest for passenger satisfaction, reliability, and overall experience. Think of this as your cheat sheet for choosing connecting flights, because sometimes the layover location matters just as much as the destination.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport tops the list for the second consecutive year
Surprised to see a Midwestern airport claiming the crown? You shouldn't be. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) earned the top spot with a score of 660 out of 1,000 points for the second consecutive year. About 37.2 million passengers passed through this airport in 2024, making it one of the busiest in North America, with 16 commercial airlines providing nonstop service to 168 destinations.
MSP topped the rankings in six of seven key categories: Level of trust with the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure/to airport experience, food and beverage offerings, and arrival/from airport experience. Michael Taylor, practice lead for the airport study at J.D. Power, credits MSP's strong relationship with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for its excellent signage, noting that having actual highway signs directing travelers to specific terminals is unusual in the United States.
In September 2025, the Metropolitan Airports Commission completed a $600 million project to improve pre-security areas at Terminal 1, adding square footage, improving baggage claim, and incorporating technological upgrades. In 2023, the airport was ranked as the world's most punctual, according to travel data analytics firm Cirium.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is having a serious comeback moment
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) claimed the number two position with a score of 649 out of 1,000. Michael Taylor notes that Detroit has improved its food, commercial, and retail offerings and brought more of the city into the airport. Travelers will find restaurants like Buddy's Pizza and Born in Detroit Kitchen and Bar, along with fast food staples such as Chick-fil-A and McDonald's.
Taylor adds that the airport has a simple setup that gives passengers a sense of space, allowing them to spread out and feel less stressed, and that TSA operations move travelers through very quickly. DTW also serves as a major hub for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines. The airport has added biometric and facial recognition technology to speed up passenger flow. For travelers heading to warm-weather destinations, Detroit's efficient operations and improved amenities make it a strong connection option. As Michigan's busiest airport, DTW proves that smart design and genuine improvements make a real difference.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport keeps things reliable
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) earned third place with a score of 634 out of 1,000 points, which makes perfect sense once you think about it. This airport has a secret weapon that others can't compete with: More than 200 days of sunshine a year. While airports in other parts of the country deal with snow delays and thunderstorm cancellations, Phoenix maintains far more consistent operations.
The airport served 25.6 million passengers in 2024, making it one of the busiest facilities in the Southwest. The location makes Sky Harbor a natural launching point for travelers heading to both coasts and international destinations. Ground transportation is well-organized, and clear signage helps travelers navigate the facility efficiently.
Terminal facilities have undergone continuous improvements to enhance the passenger experience, with modern amenities that reflect the region's contemporary style. While food and retail offerings don't rank as highly as the top two airports, improvements have been made from previous years to better serve the growing number of passengers.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport delivers Texas-sized efficiency
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) secured fourth place with a score of 620 out of 1,000 points, proving that everything really is bigger in Texas — including customer satisfaction scores. As one of America's mega airports, handling millions of passengers annually, DFW serves as a major connection point for travelers across the country and to international destinations.
The sprawling campus can be intimidating, but the DFW's Skylink automated people mover system is a game-changer for making connections. It links terminals efficiently, helping passengers make tight connections without lengthy walks.
The airport has invested in modernizing facilities, including a sensory room and a new rideshare pickup area. For travelers worried about getting through airport security efficiently, DFW's organized TSA checkpoints and clear signage help minimize wait times.
Harry Reid International Airport brings Vegas winnings beyond the casino floor
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) rounds out the top five with a score of 619 out of 1,000 points. Formerly known as McCarran International Airport, the facility handles massive volumes of tourists traveling to and from Las Vegas, demonstrating efficiency in moving large crowds.
The airport benefits from Nevada's consistently excellent weather, minimizing those frustrating delay announcements that can derail your vacation plans. Terminals are undergoing expansion as part of their multi-million dollar improvement plan. While the airport offers numerous dining options, it lacks the regional culinary identity that distinguishes airports in cities like New Orleans or Texas. Notably, Harry Reid is one of the few U.S. airports with casinos in the terminals, fitting the Las Vegas brand.
As you plan your next trip, consider not just your destination but where your journey starts and where your layovers are. Choosing one of these efficient and reliable airports might make your travel experience far more enjoyable. Before you fly anywhere, though, be sure you're not making any common first-time traveler mistakes that could slow you down, such as packing a restricted item. Trust us, knowing these ahead of time can save you from becoming the person holding up the security line.