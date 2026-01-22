Why It Does Matter Where You Buy Your National Park Service 'America The Beautiful' Pass

For those looking to explore the most underrated national parks in America, there's no better way than purchasing an "America the Beautiful" pass. This annual interagency pass gives you access to over 2,000 recreation areas managed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This pass is a good way to bypass high national park fees like the ones imposed on international travelers, and there are a number of ways you can purchase it.

You can buy it online from Recreation.gov or USGS.gov, where you can order digital or physical passes. Digital ones are delivered immediately (and include the option of receiving a physical copy for an extra $7.50, available only for U.S. mailing addresses), while physical passes can take up to three weeks to be delivered. You can also buy a pass in person from most places managed by these agencies; find a list of on-site locations here. Finally, some outdoor retailers like L.L. Bean and REI sell these passes both online and in-store, although at the time of writing, neither has them available.

The difference between these options is about where the fees go. When you buy a pass from Recreation.gov or USGS.gov, proceeds go towards the maintenance and enhancement of recreation services of sites nationwide, meaning things like repairs and accessibility. Purchasing one in person at a recreation area means that at least 80% of the fee will go directly to that location, while the rest goes to sites that don't collect fees. By comparison, retailers like REI donate 10% of your purchase to the National Forest Foundation, National Park Foundation, and the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities.