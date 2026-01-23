Vietnam's 5 Best Cities For A Vibrant, Warm Winter Vacation
Winter in Western countries often translates to puffer coats and woolly hats, but Vietnam has its visitors donning swimwear and sunscreen. And as a country considered one of the world's best for a safe beach vacation to get some winter sun, it has a well-established reputation for winter warmth. But given Vietnam's long, S-shaped geography, which stretches 1,025 miles from north to south, certain Vietnamese cities are warmer than others during the months of December and January.
While northern Vietnam's winter temperatures can reach lows of 59 to 64 degrees early in the year, southern Vietnam remains constantly warm, making it the perfect tropical holiday destination for sun seekers. Year-round temperatures average a steady 77 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The pleasant, dry weather and crisp blue skies allow winter escapists to enjoy days at the beach, explore bustling cities, sample amazing cuisine and seasonal fruits, and participate in the vibrant local festivals that take place during this period — among them Christmas (Le Giang Sinh), which is celebrated in major cities.
So where should one head off to for some much-needed vitamin D? After perusing international meteorological sites for temperatures in Vietnamese cities, southern Vietnam emerged as the place to be for that coveted winter warmth. Various travel websites, blogs, and reviews we dug through back this up. Here are the five best cities in Vietnam to enjoy a warm winter holiday.
Ho Chi Minh
The streets of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's largest city, buzz with crowds of people, roaring motorbikes, and a frenetic energy typical of bustling metropolises around the globe. There is much to explore, taste, and discover here, and the consistent warm weather makes it easy to do so. Being the dry season, December temperatures average 72 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and you're less likely to have rain dampen your holiday plans. It's also markedly less humid than in June through September, assuring tourists pleasant weather for exploring the city and its environs.
There's no shortage of cultural, historical, and culinary experiences in this vibrant city. Architecture enthusiasts shouldn't miss the monuments built during the French colonial era in the mid-19th century, like the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Central Post Office, or turn-of-the-century buildings including the Ho Chi Minh City Hall and the Opera House. On foot, spots like the Ho Thi Ky Flower Market or Ho Chi Minh Book Street are considered by many visitors to be can't-miss destinations, especially in good weather. For a taste of local life, stroll around Tao Dan Park for people-watching, exercising, and socializing. Hop on a water taxi to take in the cityscape from the Saigon River, which docks at nine locations around the city, and reward your inner foodie with affordable street food and spectacular seafood after a long day of sightseeing.
There's a vibrant celebratory atmosphere during Christmas. One Redditor suggested heading over to District 8 or Tân Bình for a more traditional holiday atmosphere. Here, Nativity scenes, Catholic ceremonies, and Christmas decorations abound. For a more solemn celebration, masses are held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Notre Dame and several other churches in the city.
Can Tho (Mekong Delta)
If it's warmth you're looking for, look no further than Can Tho, the Mekong Delta region's largest city, surrounded by labyrinthine canals. December — the sweet spot between the rainy season and the onset of summer — is an ideal month for exploring Can Tho. Like the humidity, the delta's water levels, which rise during the monsoon season, recede in December, allowing boats and sampans to cross the narrow canals in calmer waters. The days are warm, averaging 86 degrees Fahrenheit, but the mornings can drop to a pleasant 81 degrees Fahrenheit.
Can Tho's delta waterways naturally shaped its most beloved attraction: the Cai Rang floating market. In this bustling market, bigger boats trade wholesale goods right on the water, their wares displayed on tall poles for other boat traders to see. Tourists board smaller boats, participating in the wholesome market experience by purchasing fruits, bowls of noodles, and freshly pressed juices from local boat vendors. If you're queasy on the water, you can take an Instagrammable photo of the boats from a bridge in the market. Tourists often stay in Can Tho when visiting the greater Mekong Delta, given its access to the region's charming canals and the conveniences of a big city.
Once on terra firma, Can Tho's flat terrain makes for an easy cycle across picturesque rice paddies, rustic villages, and fruit orchards. Book a rural farmstay to experience authentic Vietnamese hospitality and mouth-watering home cooking. And while the Tet Festival is still a month or two away, you'll find the city already a-buzz with preparations for Vietnam's most awaited Lunar New Year celebration.
Phu Quoc
What's a holiday without the sun beating down on pristine white sands and turquoise waters? Enter Phu Quoc, located on Vietnam's southwestern coast in the Gulf of Thailand. Though it's known as an island, Phu Quoc was officially declared by the government as an "island city" in 2021 — the first of its kind in Vietnam, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. In 2025, with the city's status upgraded to a special economic zone, the island pushed towards the aim of developing into a "marine economic center, a smart city, and a sustainable eco-tourism destination," per Visit Phu Quoc. With its own airport, a lush national park, and a growing number of establishments catering to tourism, it's a destination that tourists keep returning to, even after years of traveling around Asia.
While winter descends in the Northern hemisphere, Phu Quoc mornings welcome temperatures of 71 degrees Fahrenheit, climbing to 84 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. That means cool early mornings for exploring the island sans the crippling heat, and warm afternoons for swimming and snorkeling in the sea. The more adventurous can roam the densely forested areas of Phu Quoc National Park, a core zone of UNESCO's Kien Giang biosphere reserve. There's even an amusement park reached by a 15-minute ride aboard a nonstop three-rope cable car. It's the longest of its kind, with a Guinness World Record to prove it.
The peaceful island vibes give way to a vibrant display of fireworks, beach parties, and live music during the New Year's Eve celebrations. During the Tet festival, pay a visit to any of Phu Quoc's temples, some of which boast sweeping island views.
Vung Tau
Somewhere between two and three hours away from Ho Chi Minh, the port city of Vung Tau sticks its landing as a worthy tropical retreat. In December, temperatures range between 85 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, and the waters of the East Sea surrounding the peninsula hover around an inviting 81 degrees Fahrenheit. This draws sea-craving locals and tourists to Vung Tau's beaches, the most popular being Bai Sau (Back Beach), an eight-kilometer stretch of shoreline dotted with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues for tourists. Bai Truoc (Front Beach), nestled on Vung Tau's calmer western shore, shares its coastline with ships and fishing boats.
The sunny climate, paired with refreshing sea breezes, makes hiking up to Vung Tau's hilltop attractions more enjoyable. It's hard to miss the 32-meter Giant Jesus statue that towers over Small Mountain, standing nearly as tall as Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer statue. After tackling the challenging 800 steps up the mountain, climb another 133 for breathtaking sea and mountain views from the statue's outstretched arms (just note you can't enter the statue in shorts). You can also see the Jesus statue from the vantage point of the lighthouse, which was erected in 1910 by the French. Though you can't climb the structure itself, the views of the city and sea are worth it.
December through February is also the optimal weather for Vung Tau's Madre Cacao trees to blossom. Known as "sea cherry blossoms," the pinkish hues of the flowers reach their peak during the first weeks of January, providing another fantastic photo opportunity for nature enthusiasts.
Phan Thiet / Mui Ne
The coastal city of Phan Thiet is located 110 miles east of Ho Chi Minh. With its roots in the fishing industry, the city has gained fame for its beautiful beaches, notably Mui Ne Beach, located 35 minutes east and where a concentration of Phan Thiet's most famous sites are found.
In December and January, refreshing sea breezes cool down daytime temperatures that reach 85 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. The winds, which pick up in December and last until February, kickstart kiteboarding season in Mui Ne, though kiteboarders still get to practice the sport all year-round. Warm sea temperatures of 79 degrees Fahrenheit open the doors to snorkeling, paddle boarding, or sailing. But Mui Ne absolutely stuns with its red and white sand dunes. The wind-whipped sands invite activities like quad biking and jeep tours.
Meanwhile, the Fairy Stream can cool you down as you wade through ankle-deep water against a backdrop of sand stalactites and rock formations. There is a waterfall further upstream, which some Google reviewers weren't too impressed about, calling it "small and not worth it" for the rocky, hole-ridden stretch of the stream one has to pass to get there. "But it is not worth to go all the way to the waterfall (35min walk) because It turns out the 'waterfall' is just a sad, brown cascade of questionable origin that smells suspiciously and flows directly into the water you are walking in," a Google reviewer noted.
Methodology
To identify the five cities in Vietnam that delivered on the promise of a warm winter vacation, we deferred to temperature data from Weather2Travel and Visit Vietnam for the December averages, which coincide with winter in the Northern Hemisphere. And since warm weather spells beach time, we also referred to SeaTemperature.info to assess the accessibility of sea activities during this period.
Aside from their warm temperatures, we narrowed down our five best cities by looking at the diversity of activities that travelers could enjoy, such as cultural monuments, boat rides, amusement parks, and city strolls. We also considered the vibrant festivals and celebrations taking place around these cities, including Christmas masses in Ho Chi Minh, New Year's Eve beach parties and fireworks in Phu Quoc, and the appearance of cherry blossoms in Vung Tau. Lonely Planet, Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnam Travel, Vietnam Pictorial, Saigon Giai Phong News, and Vietnam Airlines aided in our curation of what to do, see, and experience in these five cities. Traveler reviews from Reddit and Google Reviews were also helpful in obtaining firsthand experiences of each destination.