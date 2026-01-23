Vietnam's 5 Best Cities For A Vibrant, Warm Winter Vacation

Winter in Western countries often translates to puffer coats and woolly hats, but Vietnam has its visitors donning swimwear and sunscreen. And as a country considered one of the world's best for a safe beach vacation to get some winter sun, it has a well-established reputation for winter warmth. But given Vietnam's long, S-shaped geography, which stretches 1,025 miles from north to south, certain Vietnamese cities are warmer than others during the months of December and January.

While northern Vietnam's winter temperatures can reach lows of 59 to 64 degrees early in the year, southern Vietnam remains constantly warm, making it the perfect tropical holiday destination for sun seekers. Year-round temperatures average a steady 77 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The pleasant, dry weather and crisp blue skies allow winter escapists to enjoy days at the beach, explore bustling cities, sample amazing cuisine and seasonal fruits, and participate in the vibrant local festivals that take place during this period — among them Christmas (Le Giang Sinh), which is celebrated in major cities.

So where should one head off to for some much-needed vitamin D? After perusing international meteorological sites for temperatures in Vietnamese cities, southern Vietnam emerged as the place to be for that coveted winter warmth. Various travel websites, blogs, and reviews we dug through back this up. Here are the five best cities in Vietnam to enjoy a warm winter holiday.