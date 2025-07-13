Why I Keep Returning To Vietnam's Phú Quốc After Years Of Traveling Asia

Many people are keen to meet other travelers when visiting a country because it's good to sit and swap stories with someone from a similar cultural background. In Phú Quốc, this isn't difficult. From the first day I arrived, I made numerous new friends. This trend continued throughout my time there; every time I go back, I meet dozens more, and I'm not exactly an extrovert. There's just something about this island that makes folks want to connect. The best place to meet other travelers is undoubtedly the Long Beach area, the area's social hub and top spot for restaurants and nightlife.

Some tourists like to spend the majority of their time within the confines of their resort. The convenience and quality on offer make it tempting to eat, drink, and enjoy the beach from there while only leaving to go on box-checking tours. Doing things this way prevents you from gaining real insights into the island, and it pays to get away from those creature comforts now and again, no matter how nice the pool is.

Other travelers are on a countrywide adventure, and Phú Quốc is just a small part of a big journey. Its southern location naturally means people often choose the island as their last stop, particularly if they arrived in the northern city of Hanoi. However, Phú Quốc airport is well connected, and you can choose to visit the island first before diving into the delights of the mainland. Doing so gives you easy access to firsthand advice from those who have already traveled Vietnam, and it means you avoid the chaos of "jumping in at the deep end" in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).