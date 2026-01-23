'The Other Volcanic Range' In Yellowstone Stuns With Mountain Vistas And Rugged Beauty
Yellowstone's geysers and hot springs draw in over 4 million visitors each year, according to the National Park Service. They flock there despite (or maybe because of) the bizarre Yellowstone National Park fact that Yellowstone is actually located on a supervolcano. But there's another volcanic range in Wyoming that offers far fewer crowds and more serenity. The Absaroka Mountains form the eastern boundary of Yellowstone National Park and are far older than Yellowstone. Per USGS, this volcanic range was active 53 to 43 million years ago, while Yellowstone is only about 2 million years old.
There are 123 mountain peaks over 3,500 meters (11,483 feet) in the Absaroka Mountains. Francs Peak (13,140 feet) is the highest point in this range. Eagle Peak, the highest point in Yellowstone National Park at 11,358 feet (per Britannica), is technically part of the Absaroka volcanic range. This is a mountainous and wild region, with stunning lakes and hiking opportunities. USGS notes that access is more difficult for the Absaroka volcanic range than Yellowstone's, as most of the Absaroka range is in designated wilderness areas. These have more regulations that standard public lands, fewer roads than national parks, and are harder to reach. But if you make the effort to venture there, you'll be rewarded with pristine beauty.
What to do in the Absaroka Mountains
From hiking alongside pretty wildflowers to spotting wildlife like grizzly bears, the remote Absarokas offer superb outdoor adventures. Wind River Visitors Council recommends the hike to Jades Lake from Brooks Lake for stunning vistas — it's a 5.5-mile loop and it's strongly advised to bring bear spray. For picturesque views over Yellowstone Lake, Travel Wyoming suggests hiking the steep trail up Avalanche Peak. Just note this is a strenuous hike with high elevation. Thru-hikers can embark on the 6-day Greybull Pass hike for a backpacking adventure with impressive alpine views. Make sure to keep in mind, however, that this is rugged terrain.
Besides hiking, the Absaroka Mountains have opportunities for horsepacking, with a number of dude ranches available to outfit a once-in-a-lifetime Wild West experience for intrepid travelers. Just note that the locals will pronounce these mountains as "Ab-sor-ka." Fly fishing for trout in the Shoshone River is another option. However you choose to explore, don't miss the scenic drive over Togwotee Pass, which tops out at 9,658 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide. It'll take about one hour to cross, landing you just outside Grand Teton National Park. Give yourself extra time to stop and snap pictures of the scenic beauty along the way.
The Absaroka Mountains are located in western Wyoming, with the southern end accessible from Dubois. The closest major airport is in Jackson Hole, about an hour and a half away. For an international airport, your best bet is Salt Lake City, five and a half hours away. Since it's right next door, you'll still want to avoid the upsetting tourist mistakes people make in Yellowstone and be sure to read up on what you need to know before camping in Yellowstone if you're planning on sleeping out under the stars.