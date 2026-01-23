​​'The Other Volcanic Range' In Yellowstone Stuns With Mountain Vistas And Rugged Beauty

From hiking alongside pretty wildflowers to spotting wildlife like grizzly bears, the remote Absarokas offer superb outdoor adventures. Wind River Visitors Council recommends the hike to Jades Lake from Brooks Lake for stunning vistas — it's a 5.5-mile loop and it's strongly advised to bring bear spray. For picturesque views over Yellowstone Lake, Travel Wyoming suggests hiking the steep trail up Avalanche Peak. Just note this is a strenuous hike with high elevation. Thru-hikers can embark on the 6-day Greybull Pass hike for a backpacking adventure with impressive alpine views. Make sure to keep in mind, however, that this is rugged terrain.

Besides hiking, the Absaroka Mountains have opportunities for horsepacking, with a number of dude ranches available to outfit a once-in-a-lifetime Wild West experience for intrepid travelers. Just note that the locals will pronounce these mountains as "Ab-sor-ka." Fly fishing for trout in the Shoshone River is another option. However you choose to explore, don't miss the scenic drive over Togwotee Pass, which tops out at 9,658 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide. It'll take about one hour to cross, landing you just outside Grand Teton National Park. Give yourself extra time to stop and snap pictures of the scenic beauty along the way.

The Absaroka Mountains are located in western Wyoming, with the southern end accessible from Dubois. The closest major airport is in Jackson Hole, about an hour and a half away. For an international airport, your best bet is Salt Lake City, five and a half hours away. Since it's right next door, you'll still want to avoid the upsetting tourist mistakes people make in Yellowstone and be sure to read up on what you need to know before camping in Yellowstone if you're planning on sleeping out under the stars.