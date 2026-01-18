Bizarre Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone National Park

The otherworldly landscapes of Yellowstone National Park have captured imaginations for centuries, with their bubbling mud pots, peculiar rainbow-colored pools, and dramatic geysers that shoot skyward on a schedule all of their own. Yet while this strange geothermal wonderland is famous for its mind-blowing physical features, it's also home to strange secrets and seemingly unexplained phenomena that are even more bizarre.

Yellowstone became the world's first national park in 1872, to protect the unusual ecosystem and its wild inhabitants. Today, Yellowstone is one of the most popular parks in the U.S. with over 4.7 million visitors each year. That sounds like a lot, but at 3,472 square miles, Yellowstone is so vast that it's easy to lose the crowds and head off into the wilderness. It's an enigmatic and intriguing place — one that we may never fully understand — but this air of mystery just adds to the appeal.

For instance, did you know that Yellowstone Lake "sings" in winter, or that, according to some, parts of the park are "haunted?" In this article we'll reveal both science and speculation as we uncover some of the weirdest mysteries of Yellowstone. We'll introduce you to spooky ghosts, a lost thistle-eating explorer, and a bunch of heat-loving organisms that seem otherworldly. Knowing the following bizarre facts about Yellowstone will help deepen your experience of this famous but odd national park.