Montana's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Picturesque, Crystal-Clear Beauty For Kayaking And Camping

Montana is home to thousands of lakes. Perhaps the best-known is the spectacular Lake McDonald, the largest lake in Glacier National Park. With a depth of 472 feet, it's one of the state's deepest lakes, but there's one inland lake in Montana that's even deeper. Tally Lake is a crystal-clear beauty at 492 feet deep and a haven for water sport enthusiasts.

Located about 20 miles from Whitefish, Montana's most charming small town with a storybook downtown, Tally Lake occupies around 1,200 acres. Sitting at an elevation of 3,500 feet, it's tucked inside the Flathead National Forest in Northwest Montana's Rocky Mountains. "...an amazing gem in the western part of the forest," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It's one of the best places I have ever camped," said another.

Whether you're coming for a few hours or a few days, the picturesque lake is perfect for those who love water sports. Dive into the clear water in summer, making the most of Tally Lake's day-use area, which features a beach, a picnic area, and a defined swimming zone marked by buoys. You can rent a canoe ($15 per hour or $60 per day), kayak, or stand-up paddleboard (both $10 per hour or $40 per day) from the Tally Lake Campground on the lake's northern shore. If you're more of a fisherman than a paddler, spend an afternoon casting lines into the lake for a chance to catch rainbow trout, salmon, whitefish, yellow perch, and more.