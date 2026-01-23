Montana's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Picturesque, Crystal-Clear Beauty For Kayaking And Camping
Montana is home to thousands of lakes. Perhaps the best-known is the spectacular Lake McDonald, the largest lake in Glacier National Park. With a depth of 472 feet, it's one of the state's deepest lakes, but there's one inland lake in Montana that's even deeper. Tally Lake is a crystal-clear beauty at 492 feet deep and a haven for water sport enthusiasts.
Located about 20 miles from Whitefish, Montana's most charming small town with a storybook downtown, Tally Lake occupies around 1,200 acres. Sitting at an elevation of 3,500 feet, it's tucked inside the Flathead National Forest in Northwest Montana's Rocky Mountains. "...an amazing gem in the western part of the forest," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It's one of the best places I have ever camped," said another.
Whether you're coming for a few hours or a few days, the picturesque lake is perfect for those who love water sports. Dive into the clear water in summer, making the most of Tally Lake's day-use area, which features a beach, a picnic area, and a defined swimming zone marked by buoys. You can rent a canoe ($15 per hour or $60 per day), kayak, or stand-up paddleboard (both $10 per hour or $40 per day) from the Tally Lake Campground on the lake's northern shore. If you're more of a fisherman than a paddler, spend an afternoon casting lines into the lake for a chance to catch rainbow trout, salmon, whitefish, yellow perch, and more.
Planning a trip to Tally Lake in Montana
Even when the weather's not suitable for swimming or the wind is too strong for peaceful activities on the water, travelers can enjoy views of the crystalline Tally Lake while hiking around it. Tally Lake is open year-round, and there's a two-mile trail that loops around its shore, offering lookouts over the water and alpine peaks. Keep your eyes open for bald eagles overhead as they're frequently spotted in the area.
Between mid-May and mid-September, visitors can pitch a tent ($22 per person) at the popular Tally Lake Campground. Each site comes with a picnic table, a campfire ring, and a grill, and guests have access to vault toilets and spigots for drinking water. "Please don't go here," commented one past visitor on the campsite booking website PerfectCamp. "I want it all to myself. It is quiet and beautiful." Visitors can reserve a campsite online, or take their chances on snagging one of the 17 first-come, first-served sites.
Tally Lake is a scenic 40-minute drive from Whitefish, or a 50-minute drive to Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, an underrated and walkable city that's known as the gateway to Glacier National Park. Depending on which route you take, there are plenty of places to stop for picnic or grilling supplies on the ride out to the lake.