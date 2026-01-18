Montana's 'Gateway To Glacier National Park' Is An Underrated City With A Walkable Downtown And Outdoor Fun

When you think of a mountainous retreat, your mind probably goes to a remote, isolated village with almost nothing to do once the outdoorsy adventures are over. But what if we told you there's an underrated city nestled in northwestern Montana that not only offers all the usual active fun and beautiful views but also promises a walkable downtown fit for even the most avid city trippers of the group? That's right: Kalispell is home to a nice selection of charming cafes and highly-rated restaurants while also serving as Montana's "Gateway to Glacier National Park," whose beauty is so unmatched, it's known as the "Crown of the Continent". Remember, this is also where you'll find a hidden mountain passage that offers the most breathtaking alpine views, so if there was ever a place to tap into your more daring side, this is it.

Unlike the rugged trails of Glacier National Park, Kalispell is easy to find and access. Several major roads and highways run straight through the city, so connectivity shouldn't be an issue. That goes for air travelers, too. Usually, with more mountainous hubs like this, it's hard to find a major airport nearby, but in this case, Glacier Park International Airport is just a quick, 10-mile drive away! If you don't find a direct flight here, you can try Missoula Montana Airport instead, but that's about two hours south of Kalispell, so most people try to make it work with the in-town option. Public transportation options aren't readily available, though, so if you don't already have a car, it's a good idea to rent one at the airport.