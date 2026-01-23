Guy Fieri's Favorite Fine Dining Destination Is A Country Filled With Iconic Restaurants

Guy Fieri says one country consistently delivers the ultimate fine-dining experience, and it's not the U.S. Of course, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host is best known for spotlighting burgers and casual roadside eats, but he told Travel & Leisure that Italy is his pick for "best destination for fine dining" — and with good reason. In the 2026 Michelin Guide, the country racks up 15 three-star restaurants, two new two-star establishments, 22 new one-star spots, and five new green star eateries, with a whopping total of 394 combined Michelin stars nationwide. Additionally, five restaurants in Italy made The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list. That prestige extends beyond restaurants alone. In December 2025, Italian cuisine as a whole was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, recognizing the country's food culture as a living tradition — and, as Italians might say, a love language.

On Fieri's show, he has visited spots like Gustapizza in Florence and La Taverna dei Miracoli da Mangiafuoco in Tuscany, but for the celebrity chef, Europe's boot goes far beyond a hidden gem pizzeria or casual trattoria. What elevates dining in Italy is the way meals are treated as an experience — from the recipes passed down through generations to relishing an unrushed dinner the traditional Italian way, which is how tourists should expect meals to be like in Italy. Whether it's a Fieri-recommended casual spot or an iconic fine-dining establishment, restaurants are key to experiencing "la dolce vita" in Italy.