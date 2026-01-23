Guy Fieri's Favorite Fine Dining Destination Is A Country Filled With Iconic Restaurants
Guy Fieri says one country consistently delivers the ultimate fine-dining experience, and it's not the U.S. Of course, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host is best known for spotlighting burgers and casual roadside eats, but he told Travel & Leisure that Italy is his pick for "best destination for fine dining" — and with good reason. In the 2026 Michelin Guide, the country racks up 15 three-star restaurants, two new two-star establishments, 22 new one-star spots, and five new green star eateries, with a whopping total of 394 combined Michelin stars nationwide. Additionally, five restaurants in Italy made The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list. That prestige extends beyond restaurants alone. In December 2025, Italian cuisine as a whole was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, recognizing the country's food culture as a living tradition — and, as Italians might say, a love language.
On Fieri's show, he has visited spots like Gustapizza in Florence and La Taverna dei Miracoli da Mangiafuoco in Tuscany, but for the celebrity chef, Europe's boot goes far beyond a hidden gem pizzeria or casual trattoria. What elevates dining in Italy is the way meals are treated as an experience — from the recipes passed down through generations to relishing an unrushed dinner the traditional Italian way, which is how tourists should expect meals to be like in Italy. Whether it's a Fieri-recommended casual spot or an iconic fine-dining establishment, restaurants are key to experiencing "la dolce vita" in Italy.
Renowned restaurants to add to your Italy itinerary
With a plethora of honors and awards, Italy is sprinkled with world-class restaurants that draw in foodies from around the globe. Rome, the top tourist destination in Italy, is where most begin. The metropolitan area is home to 26 Michelin-star restaurants, including three-star La Pergola in the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria hotel. German-born chef Heinz Beck (pictured here in the dining room of La Pergola), has spent decades shaping the country's next generation of culinary talent, and is the recipient of the 2026 Michelin Chef Mentor Award for Italy.
Travelers can continue their journey to Italy's northern region of Lombardy, which gained the highest number of new Michelin-star entries in 2026, boasting 64 Michelin-starred restaurants in total. One spotlight is Da Vittorio-Brusaporto, tucked away in the lush countryside of Bergamo, surrounded by romantic vines and vibrant blooms. Guests can savor refined seasonal plates crafted by the Cerea Family, paired with wines from their own vineyard. Here's a tip: Ordering more than the touristy Aperol Spritz wins you respect from the locals.
In Italy's famous food region of Emilia-Romagna — which has 25 Michelin-starred restaurants and has hosted several Michelin awards ceremonies — the town of Modena is home to Osteria Francescana, which earned three Michelin stars in 2026 and ranked No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants lists in 2016 and 2018. Chef Massimo Bottura also won the 2011 Chefs' Choice Award, and — along with his partner Lara Gilmore — the 2026 Woodford Reserve Icon Award. Other honorary fine-dining regions include Campania, with 48 Michelin-starred restaurants, and Tuscany with 45 — a region Fieri visited while filming "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."