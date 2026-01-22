A Scenic Hike Along California's Pacific Crest Trail Has Mountain Views And Ends With An Alpine Lake Swim

The scenery on the Deadfall Lakes section of the PCT is a major attraction on this hike, with a number of AllTrails users highlighting the views here. Walk through beautiful wildflower meadows to reach several sparkling alpine lakes, which are perfect for swimming. Several hikers on Instagram and AllTrails suggest going for a refreshing dip here to cool down. Middle Deadfall Lake is 25 acres and the largest in the basin, per Hike Mt. Shasta, which is slightly off the main trail.

Soak up mountain views along the trail, with Mount Eddy visible as you hike to Deadfall Lakes. If you choose to tackle the summit of Mount Eddy, you'll be rewarded with a 360-degree mountain panorama as peaks and ridge lines can be seen in every direction. The best view is arguably looking towards Mount Shasta, the beautiful active volcano, which stands at an impressive 14,179 feet. It's the second-highest mountain in the Cascades, and the fifth-highest in the state of California, according to Adventure Treks. It's only upon reaching Mount Eddy that you can see Mount Shasta, as Mount Eddy obscures the view at Deadfall Lakes.

This hike starts at the Parks Creek Road trailhead, which is accessible by paved road, per PCTA. It's about 1 hour and 40 minutes away from the city of Redding. Mount Shasta Trails Association advises that there is no cell service on the route, so download maps before heading out. For those with extra time on their hands, Mount Shasta, an eerie vacation spot on the California-Oregon border, makes for another great nearby destination that's surrounded by pristine wilderness.