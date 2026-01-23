Near Lake Michigan Is A Charming City With Nostalgic Vibes, Disc Golf, And Scenic Views

Whitehall is a city of around 3,000 inhabitants, but with Montague a stone's throw away and a well-developed waterfront, it feels at least twice that size. Between the two cities and lots of lakefront for tourism, there are plenty of hotel options, including national chains, spacious getaways with lake views, tucked-away cabins, and the historic Victorian B&B Lewis House, which was built in 1878 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Downtown has a nostalgic, old-school feel with two-story brick buildings that feature local businesses and shops, like the Pitkin Gift Shoppe or Colby's Hokey Pokey consignment. The city center is also bursting with food and culture. Colby's Cafe and Brew, barbecue at Bone Ends, and burgers at The Gnarly Heifer: it's easy to find a great meal from morning until evening. Hanson Hill is new but a must-visit in Whitehall with a deck near the water and a quality menu. For those looking to learn some kitchen skills rather than just indulge, take a class at the Art of Cookery Culinary School.

The historic and iconic Playhouse at White Lake is a downtown theatre that adds to Whitehall's nostalgic vibe. Built in 1916, the design mirrored Chicago's LaSalle Theater, and it's been putting on community shows for over a century. In Whitehall, you're also never far from a park. The most central is Covell Park, on a little peninsula near the bridge to Montague. A lovely green space mere blocks from the city center. About which, a visitor wrote, "I had no plans to stop here ... but the random sculpture pulled me in, and I spent an engaging afternoon wandering along a multipurpose trail that runs astride a nature preserve for miles."