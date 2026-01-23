Near Lake Michigan Is A Charming City With Nostalgic Vibes, Disc Golf, And Scenic Views
When it comes to waterfront beauty, there's no doubt Michigan is among the American heavyweights. It's a state with 3,288 miles of shoreline on four of the five Great Lakes — the largest freshwater lake system in the world. There are rocky shores up north, white-sand beaches, historic lighthouses, marinas full of sailboats, waterfront restaurants, vineyards with lake views, golf courses with lake views, hiking trails through the forest with, yes, lake views, and so much more. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore alone, where you can kayak, relax on untouched beaches, or explore sandstone cliffs, caves, and pillars on this stunning hike, would put Michigan on the map. Michigan also has picture-perfect towns that prove the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. While Whitehall might not have made that list, it's a relaxing city full of nostalgic vibes, scenic views, and outdoor activities on and off the lake.
Three hours northwest of Detroit, Whitehall is inextricably linked to White Lake and the city of Montague, across the thin eastern end of the lake as it merges with the White River. Downtown is quaint and walkable, filled with local shops, historic architecture, microbreweries, and highly-rated restaurants that overlook the water. A short drive away, you'll find the majestic Lake Michigan shoreline, large state parks to spend an afternoon connecting with nature, a top-rated disc golf course, and plenty more Michigan natural magic. From its humble days as a tiny timber outpost, Whitehall has become a charming city filled with arts, culture, and lakeshore living.
Visiting the nostalgic Whitehall, Michigan
Whitehall is a city of around 3,000 inhabitants, but with Montague a stone's throw away and a well-developed waterfront, it feels at least twice that size. Between the two cities and lots of lakefront for tourism, there are plenty of hotel options, including national chains, spacious getaways with lake views, tucked-away cabins, and the historic Victorian B&B Lewis House, which was built in 1878 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Downtown has a nostalgic, old-school feel with two-story brick buildings that feature local businesses and shops, like the Pitkin Gift Shoppe or Colby's Hokey Pokey consignment. The city center is also bursting with food and culture. Colby's Cafe and Brew, barbecue at Bone Ends, and burgers at The Gnarly Heifer: it's easy to find a great meal from morning until evening. Hanson Hill is new but a must-visit in Whitehall with a deck near the water and a quality menu. For those looking to learn some kitchen skills rather than just indulge, take a class at the Art of Cookery Culinary School.
The historic and iconic Playhouse at White Lake is a downtown theatre that adds to Whitehall's nostalgic vibe. Built in 1916, the design mirrored Chicago's LaSalle Theater, and it's been putting on community shows for over a century. In Whitehall, you're also never far from a park. The most central is Covell Park, on a little peninsula near the bridge to Montague. A lovely green space mere blocks from the city center. About which, a visitor wrote, "I had no plans to stop here ... but the random sculpture pulled me in, and I spent an engaging afternoon wandering along a multipurpose trail that runs astride a nature preserve for miles."
Scenic views, frisbee golf, and outdoor fun in the area
There are plenty of parks downtown and within walking distance of Whitehall, as well as wonderful lakefront strolls. However, the outdoor options erupt just a short drive outside of the city. One spot, seven minutes away, is the Whitehall Township Disc Golf Course, a crowd-pleaser for both the frisbee golfers and the family. With 36 holes weaving through the forest and an A- rating, it's a great place to spend an afternoon whipping discs.
Another short drive away is the White River Light Station and Museum, which guides ships from a small peninsula that separates and protects White Lake from the massive Lake Michigan waves. The 1875 lighthouse and maritime museum is an interesting stop for history buffs, while a few minutes south is Duck Lake State Park. There, you'll find a pristine Lake Michigan shoreline with sandy dunes and a shallow channel to Duck Lake, which is surrounded by old-growth forests, and has picnic shelters, kayak rentals, and bountiful chances to paddle, fish, hike, or cross-country ski in the winter.
You could also rent a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe right in Whitehall. Then take a sunny cruise along the calm shores of White Lake. Elevate the experience even further by renting a pontoon with a group of friends and spending the day floating, swimming, and making lasting summer memories. In the evening, tired and hopefully not sunburnt after a day of "frolfing" and boating, pull up a chair at Fetch Brewing for a pint and a bite from the Gnarly Heifer. The perfect end to a day in the Great Lakes State. Still got room on the itinerary? Head 20 minutes south and check out Muskegon, a charming waterfront Michigan city with sugar-sand beaches and vintage trolleys.