Wisconsin's Charming Town Surrounded By Lakes Is A Serene Escape With Local Eats And Friendly Vibes
When it comes to Midwest lakes — both the Great Lakes and inland ones — the state of Wisconsin cruises a bit under the radar. Minnesota is famously "the Land of 10,000 Lakes," and Michigan is literally "The Great Lakes State," while Wisconsin is better known for its dairy farms and is known as "The Badger State." Although these days, the land of Cheeseheads is getting its flowers when it comes to natural beauty and tourism, as record numbers of people are visiting the state's wondrous bounty. There's the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands with exceptional beaches up north on Lake Superior, or the insanely beautiful Door County on Lake Michigan, an ethereal peninsula with sandy beaches and wild beauty. And in the north of Wisconsin, about three hours from Madison, is the town of Rhinelander.
A serene escape surrounded by lakes, Rhinelander is a charming Midwest town that offers something in all four seasons. While spending a sunny summer day on the quiet lakes is ideal, the hiking trails and kayaking can be even more gorgeous in the golden autumn months. When winter comes, you simply put on some extra layers and strap on the snowshoes, do some ice fishing on the lake, and spend the evening in a cozy local eatery. Rhinelander is a draw in any season, and it's also a friendly town with quirky local folklore and a mascot to go with it, named Hodag. It's the official symbol of the town and the mascot for a local high school. Many businesses and locals lean into the story of this creature that was "discovered" in Rhinelander in the late 19th century. It's fun, tongue-in-cheek, and the perfect expression of Rhinelander's friendly, welcoming vibes.
Enjoying a visit to Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Rhinelander is a town of just over 8,000 inhabitants, meaning it's a great-sized place for small-town vibes but enough economic energy for quality hotels, quality eats, and engaging activities both inside and in the great outdoors. To go along with a variety of national chain hotels, Rhinelander has multiple small waterfront resorts, like Merry Dale Resort, Ryan's on Lake George, and Clear Lake Inn and Resort, which offer everything from large four-bedroom houses to smaller cottages and cabins. Naturally, being in rural Wisconsin, there are camping options as well, including the West Bay Camping Resort, with 1,700 feet of shoreline on Lake Thompson, campsites, and cabins.
Downtown Rhinelander is quaint and walkable, with the Wisconsin River — one of Wisconsin's most incredible rivers for the perfect Midwest summer vacation — meandering through the town and splitting it in two. To start the day with a hearty breakfast, the old-school and pure-Americana Dinky's Diner is a good option. From there, wander Brown Street and the downtown blocks, popping into shops like Lattitudes, Mel's Trading Post, or Brown Street Boutique, and then checking out the art at the gallery Artstart, Inc. If you're here in the summer, the Hodag Farmers' Market on Saturdays is a must-see.
The Rhinelander Riverwalk is downtown and offers a quick escape into nature. It's a scenic, well-maintained boardwalk that runs along the river — with free concerts on Wednesdays during the summer's Concerts on the Riverwalk. For something bigger, head to the amphitheater in the riverside Hodag Park for their summer concert series. And if you're looking to do some camping and go absolutely loco-loco, Rhinelander also hosts the Hodag Country Festival every summer, which draws 25,000 music fans for a weekend of fun.
Outdoor fun in the area
Being a rural, small town surrounded by lakes, you're not enjoying Rhinelander to the fullest if you're not spending some quality time in nature. Even in town, there are parks like the aforementioned Hodag Park, which has a public beach on Boom Lake, or Pioneer Park in the south on the Pelican River. Outside of town, the area is brimming with small lakes, rivers, and outdoor opportunities for hiking, biking, birdwatching, fishing — in all seasons, cross-country skiing, or cruising in an ATV — again, in all seasons.
For more summertime beaches, there's Buck Lake just 5 miles south, which features disc golf, picnic areas, and 2 miles of nature trails, and Hanson Lake nearby as well, with a sandy beach and deeper water. Most lakes in the area have a launch for small boats or kayaks — which can be rented from Mel's downtown, and Lake George and Lake Julia are said to be the best for anglers. There are so many lakes and rivers scattered in this area that it's all about choosing your favorite activity and finding the waterway that best fits your needs. There are even lakeside cabins and resorts that offer you private beachfront access.
The Holmboe Conifer Forest is an oasis of old-growth trees, while the Holiday Stables offer the unforgettable opportunity to ride guided trails through the forest on horseback. In the winter, Rhinelander Community Ski Trails burst with action, riders get out their fat tire bikes, and the lakeside trails become perfect for snowshoeing. No matter how the day is spent or the season, downtown Rhineland in the evening awaits with charming local spots for dinner and drink, like Pat's Tavern and Grill, Rhinelander Brewing Company, and Catalyst Wine.