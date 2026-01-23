Wisconsin's Charming Town Surrounded By Lakes Is A Serene Escape With Local Eats And Friendly Vibes

When it comes to Midwest lakes — both the Great Lakes and inland ones — the state of Wisconsin cruises a bit under the radar. Minnesota is famously "the Land of 10,000 Lakes," and Michigan is literally "The Great Lakes State," while Wisconsin is better known for its dairy farms and is known as "The Badger State." Although these days, the land of Cheeseheads is getting its flowers when it comes to natural beauty and tourism, as record numbers of people are visiting the state's wondrous bounty. There's the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands with exceptional beaches up north on Lake Superior, or the insanely beautiful Door County on Lake Michigan, an ethereal peninsula with sandy beaches and wild beauty. And in the north of Wisconsin, about three hours from Madison, is the town of Rhinelander.

A serene escape surrounded by lakes, Rhinelander is a charming Midwest town that offers something in all four seasons. While spending a sunny summer day on the quiet lakes is ideal, the hiking trails and kayaking can be even more gorgeous in the golden autumn months. When winter comes, you simply put on some extra layers and strap on the snowshoes, do some ice fishing on the lake, and spend the evening in a cozy local eatery. Rhinelander is a draw in any season, and it's also a friendly town with quirky local folklore and a mascot to go with it, named Hodag. It's the official symbol of the town and the mascot for a local high school. Many businesses and locals lean into the story of this creature that was "discovered" in Rhinelander in the late 19th century. It's fun, tongue-in-cheek, and the perfect expression of Rhinelander's friendly, welcoming vibes.