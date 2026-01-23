One Of New Zealand's Best National Parks Is A Wild Haven With Ridgeline Hikes And Dramatic Ocean Views
New Zealand's diverse landscapes and epic scenery make it a top destination to visit for outdoor enthusiasts. With so many spectacular national parks around the country, it can be hard to know where to go. Tucked away on the South Island's western coast, north of the fairytale town of Hokitika, is a haven for wildlife with rugged mountain peaks, superb hiking opportunities, and incredible coastline.
This is a destination for travelers wanting to truly experience the wilderness. Paparoa National Park is home to the Paparoa Mountain Range, unique rock formations, dense forests, and labyrinthine cave systems. Elsewhere in the park, there are river gorges made of limestone and rock formations along the coast that resemble stacks of pancakes. The flora and fauna here are also unique, with the Punakaiki coast being the only place in the world where the Westland Black Petrel bird breeds, according to New Zealand Tourism. If you're out at night, you might get lucky and encounter a Great Spotted Kiwi here, too. Per Moa Trek, Paparoa National Park is the most southerly area to see the Nikau Palm, which is the only native palm tree in New Zealand.
Hiking and outdoor activities in Paparoa National Park
There are plenty of hikes in Paparoa National Park, ranging from quick 30-minute treks to backpacking adventures that take several days. One of New Zealand's Great Walks is the Paparoa Track, a multi-day trek across the Paparoa Range, following the lush rainforest and mountain ridgeline. It's 34.2 miles one-way and takes at least three days to complete. This is a shared-use trail, and mountain biking on the trail is also possible. MTB Trails advises it's best to ride from east to west, and the trail will take two days by bike. There are several huts to stay at on the route, although these need to be booked in advance. Hikers will have to carry everything they need for the trek, and be prepared for all types of weather — including flooding and rockfall.
For a less-challenging route, try the Pororari River Track, a 4.3-mile walk that takes about 1.5 hours. Admire the dramatic views over the limestone cliffs and river gorge as you walk through temperate and subtropical forest. If you'd rather not hike, rent kayaks from Waka Puna, at the entrance to the river track, and explore the gorge from the water.
While the inland areas of Paparoa National Park are stunning, the coastal region is home to one of the top attractions on the entire West Coast of New Zealand, per West Coast Tourism. The Pancake Rocks are layered limestone rock formations, eroded over time to give the appearance of stacked pancakes, dating back 30 million years. The 20-minute walk here showcases the rocks and blowholes and is suitable for all ages. If you can, time your visit for sunset, visitors can watch the sun sink below the horizon as you admire the rock formations and water shooting up through the blowholes.
Planning a trip to Paparoa National Park
Paparoa National Park is on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island, between Greymouth and Westport — it's about a 40-minute drive from Greymouth, and a 50-minute drive from Westport. It's best to have a car to explore the area, as the closest airports are Westport or Hokitika, and the nearest major international airport is in Christchurch, about a 4-hour drive away.
Public transport to areas of the park, like Punakaiki, is available. You can take the TranzAlpine train from Christchurch to Greymouth, and then catch a bus from there to Punakaiki and the national park. Make a road trip of your visit by carrying on further up the West Coast until you reach the remote Kahurangi National Park. From here, it's easy to visit the coastal paradise of Abel Tasman National Park to round off your adventures on the South Island.