One Of New Zealand's Best National Parks Is A Wild Haven With Ridgeline Hikes And Dramatic Ocean Views

There are plenty of hikes in Paparoa National Park, ranging from quick 30-minute treks to backpacking adventures that take several days. One of New Zealand's Great Walks is the Paparoa Track, a multi-day trek across the Paparoa Range, following the lush rainforest and mountain ridgeline. It's 34.2 miles one-way and takes at least three days to complete. This is a shared-use trail, and mountain biking on the trail is also possible. MTB Trails advises it's best to ride from east to west, and the trail will take two days by bike. There are several huts to stay at on the route, although these need to be booked in advance. Hikers will have to carry everything they need for the trek, and be prepared for all types of weather — including flooding and rockfall.

For a less-challenging route, try the Pororari River Track, a 4.3-mile walk that takes about 1.5 hours. Admire the dramatic views over the limestone cliffs and river gorge as you walk through temperate and subtropical forest. If you'd rather not hike, rent kayaks from Waka Puna, at the entrance to the river track, and explore the gorge from the water.

While the inland areas of Paparoa National Park are stunning, the coastal region is home to one of the top attractions on the entire West Coast of New Zealand, per West Coast Tourism. The Pancake Rocks are layered limestone rock formations, eroded over time to give the appearance of stacked pancakes, dating back 30 million years. The 20-minute walk here showcases the rocks and blowholes and is suitable for all ages. If you can, time your visit for sunset, visitors can watch the sun sink below the horizon as you admire the rock formations and water shooting up through the blowholes.