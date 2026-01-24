Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Fishing And Hiking Haven On A Gorgeous River Island

Beyond its legendary cities, The Keystone State is blessed with natural havens right in its urban backyards. Take Pittsburgh: known as the "Steel City" for its role as the industrial backbone of Pennsylvania, it still boasts more than 3,500 acres of greenery across its 176 parks. Pittsburgh residents, or "Yinzers," are particularly passionate about their parks, such as Washington's Landing, the charming, walkable island filled with green trails and urban paddling located mere miles away from downtown. It doesn't get much more urban oasis than that.

But if you're in the central part of the state, a jewel in Central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River, Milton State Park, is the perfect lesser-visited spot for scenic hiking routes, fishing, and paddling, all against the verdant backdrop of a gorgeous river island. This island park boasts 82 acres of meadows and riverside hiking paths, and is considered one of Pennsylvania's "best-kept secrets" by Family Destination Guide, together with being one of the very few island parks in the state. The ideal blend of wilderness and accessibility, Milton State Park is split into two main areas: while the northern side has trails, boat launches, and facilities to make the most of a great day out, the southern side is covered by woodland.

Sandwiched between Milton and West Milton, the park is a 19-minute walk from downtown Milton, where travelers can go antique shopping and spot the statue of Chef Hector Boiardi, better known as Chef Boyardee. From there, cross the PA 642 Bridge leading to State Park Road and the park entrance. You can also take a two-hour drive to Milton State Park from Scranton, the city known as the home of "The Office", which is one of America's lowest cost-of-living cities, filled with arts and diverse dining. The closest travel hub, ideal for those who are planning to fly to the region, is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, which is 75 miles away from downtown Milton.