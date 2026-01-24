Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Fishing And Hiking Haven On A Gorgeous River Island
Beyond its legendary cities, The Keystone State is blessed with natural havens right in its urban backyards. Take Pittsburgh: known as the "Steel City" for its role as the industrial backbone of Pennsylvania, it still boasts more than 3,500 acres of greenery across its 176 parks. Pittsburgh residents, or "Yinzers," are particularly passionate about their parks, such as Washington's Landing, the charming, walkable island filled with green trails and urban paddling located mere miles away from downtown. It doesn't get much more urban oasis than that.
But if you're in the central part of the state, a jewel in Central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River, Milton State Park, is the perfect lesser-visited spot for scenic hiking routes, fishing, and paddling, all against the verdant backdrop of a gorgeous river island. This island park boasts 82 acres of meadows and riverside hiking paths, and is considered one of Pennsylvania's "best-kept secrets" by Family Destination Guide, together with being one of the very few island parks in the state. The ideal blend of wilderness and accessibility, Milton State Park is split into two main areas: while the northern side has trails, boat launches, and facilities to make the most of a great day out, the southern side is covered by woodland.
Sandwiched between Milton and West Milton, the park is a 19-minute walk from downtown Milton, where travelers can go antique shopping and spot the statue of Chef Hector Boiardi, better known as Chef Boyardee. From there, cross the PA 642 Bridge leading to State Park Road and the park entrance. You can also take a two-hour drive to Milton State Park from Scranton, the city known as the home of "The Office", which is one of America's lowest cost-of-living cities, filled with arts and diverse dining. The closest travel hub, ideal for those who are planning to fly to the region, is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, which is 75 miles away from downtown Milton.
Milton State Park is an ideal fishing and boating spot on the Susquehanna
Not much remains of the island's original usage as an apple orchard back in the 1700s, or its subsequent transformation into a sawmill and gristmill site. But it has become a superb spot to enjoy water-based activities including boating, paddling, and fishing. Amateur anglers can enjoy the bounty of the Susquehanna River, ideal for both warm-water and cold-water fishing. The most common species are catfish, panfish, and smallmouth bass. The park is popular with visitors who are after scenic river vistas to enjoy alongside their fishing. It is worth noting that a Pennsylvania fishing license is needed for both visitors and residents older than 16.
But fishing is far from the only activity you can enjoy on the island. A boat ramp is available on the eastern side of the island, where you can launch to paddleboard on the West Branch of the river, kayak, canoe, or use your rowboat or motorboat (with no limit on horsepower for vehicles). When boating, it is essential to check you have the appropriate mooring or launching licenses in place. The park's shores are also popular with paddle boarders as a half-way stop on the Watsontown to Lewisburg water route, making the most of this slow stretch of the river. The park, in fact, is an ideal place to picnic and rest, or to launch if you are planning to kayak or paddle the 8.2 miles-long town-to-town route.
Visitors to Milton State Park can either camp, with facilities on the northern side of the park, or cross the river to Central Oaks cottages in West Milton. Alternatively, there are plenty of accommodation options available in the neighboring town of Lewisburg, from large chain hotels like the Hampton Inn to homey options such as The Inn at Lewisburg.
Hiking and birdwatching in Milton State Park
Milton State Park also has a plethora of activities on land. Many choose the northern part of the state park as a spot to picnic or to play soccer in the ad-hoc American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) soccer fields located on the northern half of the island. Kids can also enjoy the adjacent playfield.
The southern half of the island, on the other hand, is a haven of woodland and wilderness, and is perfect for hiking, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting thanks to its active conservation efforts by rangers and volunteers. Among the beautiful meadows, walkers can spot bald eagles flying above their heads, or observe migrating waterfowl including gulls, swallows, and terns. With about 3.5 miles of trails to hike, Milton State Park is a wonderful spot to trek year-round. The best time to visit for sunny days with 65 to 80 degrees is between June and September, according to Weather Spark. But the trails offer scenic fall foliage opportunities for leaf-peepers during the fall, and are great for snowboarding and other wintery activities even in negative-degree temperatures.
Hike easy, relaxed trails, on the North and Mid trails, or find a 2-mile loop on the South Trail. If visiting in spring and summer, it is wise to bring bug spray –- with a chance of "mosquitoes galore," according to a reviewer on Tripadvisor. If you are looking for another under-the-radar park where you can swap rafting for waterfalls, beaches and wildlflower displays, Raccoon Creek may be just up your alley.