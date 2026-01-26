Charleston's Most Buzzed-About Culinary Festival Transforms Historic Streets Into A Frenzy Of Flavors
While Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its European appearance coupled with Southern charm, it's also home to one of the most highly rated food scenes in the U.S. With three Michelin-starred restaurants and one of the best restaurants in the world (according to Tripadvisor), the city is bursting with original, mouth-watering cuisine. This is especially true for the Lowcountry fare – think shrimp and grits, oysters, and she-crab soup – that the city hangs its culinary hat on.
That said, the food in Charleston isn't just bound to regional tradition. The city also boasts plenty of restaurants serving up other flavors, including Vietnamese and Spanish-style tapas. This is a town that just loves to eat, so it should make sense that it also hosts a food festival deserving of its reputation as a culinary destination. Running for 20 years, the Charleston Wine + Food Festival celebrates all that is delicious in the Holy City, and is "one of the biggest events on a yearly basis in Charleston, SC," according to Charleston.com.
This party and community-wide feast takes place on the city's historic streets over five days in the first week of March and, according to The Local Palate, showcases the city's culinary history along with fresh flavors. Beginning on Wednesday and running through Sunday, each night features a different aspect of just what makes the city such an eater's paradise. From live music and cocktail stands to festival meals, wine tastings, and chef-led excursions, Charleston Wine + Food is an ideal way to get to know just what makes this storied Southern city tick. "Sure, I've been to 'other' food, wine, and everything else, festivals," observed Jessica Camerata on her popular blog, An Indigo Day. "But let me tell you something. Nothing I've ever been to holds a candle to this festival."
Eat and unwind at Charleston Wine + Food
Charleston Wine + Food features over 80 different ticketed events, so it can be hard to know where to start. If you have to choose just one, experiencing the Culinary Village may be your best bet. Set up at different venues each year (2026's will again be at The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium), this temporary food town is arguably the festival's heart and consists of an array of samplings and pairings, a beer garden, a wine zone, chef demos, live entertainment, and more.
Another essential element of Charleston Wine + Food is the meals: festival brunches, lunches, and dinners. These multi-course, prix fixe, all-inclusive dining experiences are held at restaurants across the city and offer a chance to not only savor the creations of celebrated chefs but also meet like-minded participants in the process.
You can also don an apron and unleash your own inner chef at one of the fest's cooking classes, and if you're feeling adventurous (and hungry), you can book an excursion. These trips to local markets, farms, or even oyster beds are both fun and educational, and will show you just how the people who make Charleston's famous food connect with their city.
How to do Charleston Wine + Food
Charleston Wine + Food's reputation as a rollicking, delicious time has made it a hot-ticket item. Events often sell out, so it's recommended that you buy your tickets as early as possible. You can purchase different tickets at the festival's official website, which also has details on each event.
For the most bang for your buck, consider the Culinary Village GA Bundle, which allows you full access to the tasting stations, flowing wine and cocktails, demos, and non-stop action of the festival's beating heart for three days. Another popular ticket is the Grand Opening + Grand Closing Bundle, which gets you into the all-inclusive food-packed, boozy parties that kick off and end the fest. Other ticketed events include the Fords Gin Vinyl Party; the Merci Wine Lunch; Gullah Geechee Sunday Supper with BJ Dennis; and Shucked, which celebrates the bivalve central to Lowcountry cuisine — the oyster — in all of its culinary incarnations (paired with beer and wine, of course).
Whatever your tastes, you're likely to find something that suits your palate at Charleston Wine + Food, as variety is the name of the game. "Yes, of course it's a festival surrounded by wine + food, but it really is so much more than that if you take a closer look," wrote blogger Kristin Chambless of Color by K. "The festival brings together so many diverse groups from all across the country to experience community through food + drink. It's really touching, and all-in-all a crazy good time!" For more of Charleston's seductive cuisine, head to what's been called historic Charleston's "most beautiful restaurant," Circa 1886.