Charleston's Most Buzzed-About Culinary Festival Transforms Historic Streets Into A Frenzy Of Flavors

While Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its European appearance coupled with Southern charm, it's also home to one of the most highly rated food scenes in the U.S. With three Michelin-starred restaurants and one of the best restaurants in the world (according to Tripadvisor), the city is bursting with original, mouth-watering cuisine. This is especially true for the Lowcountry fare – think shrimp and grits, oysters, and she-crab soup – that the city hangs its culinary hat on.

That said, the food in Charleston isn't just bound to regional tradition. The city also boasts plenty of restaurants serving up other flavors, including Vietnamese and Spanish-style tapas. This is a town that just loves to eat, so it should make sense that it also hosts a food festival deserving of its reputation as a culinary destination. Running for 20 years, the Charleston Wine + Food Festival celebrates all that is delicious in the Holy City, and is "one of the biggest events on a yearly basis in Charleston, SC," according to Charleston.com.

This party and community-wide feast takes place on the city's historic streets over five days in the first week of March and, according to The Local Palate, showcases the city's culinary history along with fresh flavors. Beginning on Wednesday and running through Sunday, each night features a different aspect of just what makes the city such an eater's paradise. From live music and cocktail stands to festival meals, wine tastings, and chef-led excursions, Charleston Wine + Food is an ideal way to get to know just what makes this storied Southern city tick. "Sure, I've been to 'other' food, wine, and everything else, festivals," observed Jessica Camerata on her popular blog, An Indigo Day. "But let me tell you something. Nothing I've ever been to holds a candle to this festival."