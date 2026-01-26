Atlanta's Giant Former Sears Store Transformed Into A Vibrant Hub Of Trendy Eats And Rooftop Fun

Once the largest retailer in the world with thousands of stores across the United States, Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Today, only a handful of Sears' brick-and-mortar stores are still in operation. But some of the brand's abandoned retail spaces have been repurposed for other uses, including in Atlanta, where a giant former Sears store was cleverly transformed into the Ponce City Market, a vibrant mixed-use space with a stylish food hall and rooftop entertainment.

The market is located in the Old Fourth Ward near Midtown, one of the city's most walkable districts. The sprawling brick building dates back to 1926, and it functioned as both a retail store and corporate office for Sears, Roebuck & Co. through the late 1970s. It served as a temporary home for City Hall East in the 1990s, then reopened in 2014 as the Ponce City Market, featuring high-end shops and trendy eateries.

One of Ponce City Market's main attractions is The Roof, billed as "Atlanta's ultimate rooftop playground." Though its attractions have changed over time, the rooftop currently offers mini golf, nightly laser shows, ice skating and roller skating (depending on the time of year), and a few bars and restaurants. For families, a major draw is Skyline Park, an amusement park with rides and midway-style games. Hours change seasonally, so be sure to check its schedule ahead of your visit.