Atlanta's Giant Former Sears Store Transformed Into A Vibrant Hub Of Trendy Eats And Rooftop Fun
Once the largest retailer in the world with thousands of stores across the United States, Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Today, only a handful of Sears' brick-and-mortar stores are still in operation. But some of the brand's abandoned retail spaces have been repurposed for other uses, including in Atlanta, where a giant former Sears store was cleverly transformed into the Ponce City Market, a vibrant mixed-use space with a stylish food hall and rooftop entertainment.
The market is located in the Old Fourth Ward near Midtown, one of the city's most walkable districts. The sprawling brick building dates back to 1926, and it functioned as both a retail store and corporate office for Sears, Roebuck & Co. through the late 1970s. It served as a temporary home for City Hall East in the 1990s, then reopened in 2014 as the Ponce City Market, featuring high-end shops and trendy eateries.
One of Ponce City Market's main attractions is The Roof, billed as "Atlanta's ultimate rooftop playground." Though its attractions have changed over time, the rooftop currently offers mini golf, nightly laser shows, ice skating and roller skating (depending on the time of year), and a few bars and restaurants. For families, a major draw is Skyline Park, an amusement park with rides and midway-style games. Hours change seasonally, so be sure to check its schedule ahead of your visit.
Eat, shop, and play at Ponce City Market
Up on the rooftop, food and drink options include 12 Cocktail Bar, a speakeasy-style bar with views over the city skyline, and 9 Mile Station, a popular brunch and happy hour spot serving seasonally inspired American cuisine. In winter, you can book a heated igloo for up to six people; the experience includes a dedicated server and full access to the restaurant's menu.
Also at the Ponce City Market is a wide selection of shops and the bustling Central Food Hall, home to eateries like Hop's Chicken, specializing in gourmet Southern dishes, and Saint Germain French Café & Bakery, serving artisanal pastries and chocolates. For a more elegant sit-down experience, try Bellina Alimentari, where you'll find handmade pastas, delicious desserts, and a sleek wine bar.
The market is conveniently connected to the Atlanta Beltline, a network of trails and parks that gives NYC's High Line a run for its money. Many visitors arrive on foot or on a bicycle, but you can also arrive using the MARTA public transit system. If you're driving, there's paid parking available onsite. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport, is just 20 minutes away by car (or 40 minutes if you're using public transportation).