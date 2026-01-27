The Heart Of Downtown Denver Boasts A Chic Hotel With A Heated Rooftop Pool And Tasty Dining

Downtown Denver has plenty of attractions for the whole family, including restaurants with a range of cuisines, a plethora of art museums, and America's only downtown theme and water park. To be in the middle of it all, a good home base is the Sonesta Denver Downtown. For visitors who want to simply park their car and forget about it during their stay, this is the perfect hotel. Just a five-minute walk away from the Denver Convention Center and Civic Center Park, the hotel has received a 97 out of 100 score for walkers on Tripadvisor. If you're up for a longer walk (or short drive), the Ball Arena and Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies baseball team plays, are just over a mile away.

Not only is the Sonesta Denver Downtown conveniently located, but it also has amenities like a restaurant, fitness center, and coworking space. One of it's most notable features is the seasonal outdoor rooftop pool, open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The views don't disappoint, as you'll be treated to a 360-degree panorama of Downtown Denver. Plus, the water is heated to ensure a comfortable swim. With a simple rectangle design surrounded by chaise longues, one Google reviewer writes, "The pool was cute and warm with a nice city skyline view."

The hotel's clean lines along with its uncluttered and unfussy design create a modern, sophisticated ambience that's perfectly chic. The Sonesta Denver Downtown is 18.5 miles from Denver International Airport and has 46 attractions and 135 restaurants within 0.3 miles. Nightly rates start at about $100 per night, although many reviewers mention there is a deposit held on your card that is returned after your stay.