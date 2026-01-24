The Affordable Camping Essential Costco Shoppers Call 'The Best Hammock Ever'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you're camping — especially when that comfort doesn't cost a lot. If you're looking for affordable camping gear, Costco tends to be a safe bet. Not only is this members-only warehouse one of the most underrated pit stops for road trips, it's also known for having great deals on handy camping items. Anyone who prefers to be horizontal when relaxing might want to check out one of Costco's buyer-approved offerings: the Cascade Oasis 2-Person Travel Hammock.
As of this writing, Costco members unanimously agree that the hammock deserves a place in any camp setup, giving it a perfect five-star rating. Although that rating is only from nine reviews so far, it's a great initial reception for a travel-friendly hammock that's selling for only $32 online. (It's even cheaper from Walmart as of January 2026, thanks to a significant discount that's brought it down to $18 online.)
The hammock is capable of fitting one or two people without exceeding its weight limit of 400 pounds. It also has aluminum carabiners and breathable nylon fabric that help it last longer and keep you cool and comfortable on summer camping trips. "Love the ease, flexibility, and comfort of this hammock," one Costco member wrote online. Others have raved about its portability, light weight (it's only 1.7 pounds), and adjustable straps. One very happy Costco customer also called it the "best hammock ever" in their five-star review. That's high praise for a camping essential that gives a lot more than the space it takes up.
Making the most of your camping hammock
A big part of having an enjoyable hammock experience is making sure it's set up correctly. The Costco product page recommends raising the Cascade Oasis 2-Person Travel Hammock around 18 inches above the ground and positioning it on a slight angle. This makes it easier to get in and out of, while also making it more comfortable for reading or having a snooze. Fortunately, the straps have 18 loops to help you adjust the hammock to the right height and angle for your setup.
When you're in the hammock, it tends to wrap around your body. Some people may not like this cocoon effect, finding it claustrophobic. On the other hand, you might find it snuggly, especially when sharing with your partner. You can also sit in the hammock with someone else, like you can with the Mac Sports Double Camping Chair, one of Costco's five portable camping items reviewers rave about. While the camping chair doesn't need trees or other supportive posts for setting up, it can't double as a comfy bed like this two-person hammock.
Once you've finished camping, you can roll it up into its storage bag for easy packing. The hammock is washable on a cold, gentle cycle, but you have to remember to take the aluminum carabiners off beforehand. The lightweight design and tight packability also make it great for hikers wanting a temporary bed or seat they can set up quickly. It would pair well with the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit, a Costco outdoor safety essential for hikers.