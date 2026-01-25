Ocean City's 5 Best Boardwalk Eateries With Delicious Bites

If you're planning on spending some time on the Jersey Shore, you might assume that the best place to be is Atlantic City. However, further down the coastline is the underrated beach town with a boardwalk and thriving downtown, Ocean City. It's also important to note that this Ocean City is different from Maryland's resort city with one of America's best beaches, which has the same name.

Although all of Ocean City is fun to explore, the boardwalk is where most of the action is. According to official accounts, the boardwalk is about 2.5 miles long, stretching from 1st street to about 23rd street. But despite its relatively small size, there are tons of places to eat, drink, and play along the way. And with so many options, it can be hard to narrow down your options, so we've compiled a list of our picks for Ocean City's five best boardwalk eateries.

For this list, we looked at social media sites (like this Reddit thread) and paid attention to online reviews. However, because there are many restaurants with similar food offerings (especially pizza, ice cream, and seafood), we picked five options each with a different type of cuisine. This way, no matter what you're craving, you should be able to find something to satisfy your taste buds. Finally, since it's hard to rank different types of restaurants objectively, we listed them in order from north to south. Just note, one thing you won't find are any fancy cocktails or wine — Ocean City, New Jersey, is a dry island.