Maryland's Resort City Has One Of America's Best Beaches, A Classic Boardwalk, And Endless Entertainment

If you're trying to plan the perfect beachside vacation, you might assume that you have to go somewhere exotic, like Florida or the Bahamas. However, miles of clean white sand are much closer than you might think, in an area that might give you pause. Maryland isn't necessarily known for having the best beaches in the country, but Ocean City deserves a spot in that discussion. Stretching for 16 miles, this beach town has it all and more.

Sandwiched between the coastal trails and wild horses of Assateague State Park to the south, and little-known Fenwick Island State Park on the East Coast in Delaware to the north, Ocean City is a dream. It has all the charm and quaintness of a small town, but with the attractions and amenities of a big metropolis like Atlantic City or Myrtle Beach. It doesn't get any better.

From its historic boardwalk to a beach that has been ranked among some of the finest beaches in the world, Ocean City has something for everyone. So, if you're looking for the ultimate summer vacation destination, Maryland might need to move to the top of your list.