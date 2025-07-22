Maryland's Resort City Has One Of America's Best Beaches, A Classic Boardwalk, And Endless Entertainment
If you're trying to plan the perfect beachside vacation, you might assume that you have to go somewhere exotic, like Florida or the Bahamas. However, miles of clean white sand are much closer than you might think, in an area that might give you pause. Maryland isn't necessarily known for having the best beaches in the country, but Ocean City deserves a spot in that discussion. Stretching for 16 miles, this beach town has it all and more.
Sandwiched between the coastal trails and wild horses of Assateague State Park to the south, and little-known Fenwick Island State Park on the East Coast in Delaware to the north, Ocean City is a dream. It has all the charm and quaintness of a small town, but with the attractions and amenities of a big metropolis like Atlantic City or Myrtle Beach. It doesn't get any better.
From its historic boardwalk to a beach that has been ranked among some of the finest beaches in the world, Ocean City has something for everyone. So, if you're looking for the ultimate summer vacation destination, Maryland might need to move to the top of your list.
What to know about Ocean City, Maryland
If you do any traveling, you are almost certainly familiar with Tripadvisor, one of the world's largest aggregate review sites. In 2024, Ocean City Beach was ranked as number 10 in the United States, thanks to its clean sand, incredible views, and abundance of food options. In 2025, Ocean City fell to number 25 in the website's Best of the Best Beaches Awards, but it's still a remarkable achievement, especially when considering it's alongside luminaries like Siesta Beach in Florida or Hawaii's Waikiki Beach.
Part of what sets Ocean City apart is that it exists on a long barrier island, with the Atlantic Ocean on one side and two unique bays on the other. Although the city is relatively thin, it is packed with resorts, amenities, restaurants, and attractions. The crown jewel of the city is its Boardwalk, which has been delighting residents and tourists since 1902. Although it was destroyed in 1962, it came back bigger than ever. Today, it stretches from the southern tip of the island to 27th Street, spanning 2.5 miles. To get around, there's even a Boardwalk Tram so you can save your feet.
At the southern end of the Boardwalk, you'll find the Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Trimper Rides Amusement Park, and the Ocean City Life Saving Museum. As you move north, you'll run into various bars, pubs, restaurants, shops, and resorts. It's impossible to visit them all, but some highlights include Hammerheads Bar and Grill, Cheese Wheel Pasta (where you can mix your pasta in a wheel of Parmesan), and Captain's Table, which has been serving delicious seafood for over 60 years.
Planning a beachside getaway to Ocean City
While Ocean City has a lot going on, it's not relatively close to any major cities or travel hubs. So, how you get here depends on what kind of vacation you want to have. For example, if you prefer a scenic trip, you can fly into Atlantic City International Airport and drive along the coast, taking the Cape May-Lewes Ferry from Delaware to Maryland and then continuing down Highway 1. Alternatively, for a faster journey, you can fly into Wilmington and drive two hours south on the freeway. Finally, if you want to see other parts of Maryland but don't mind flying into one of the worst airports for TSA wait times, Baltimore Airport is a three-hour drive northwest of Ocean City.
As for hotels, Ocean City is swarming with accommodation options. Many of the best spots sit along the beach, allowing you to walk out onto the sand from your room for added convenience. There's a mix of chains and local hotel options, with prices ranging from highly affordable to wildly luxurious.
Outside of the boardwalk, the only major source of entertainment is Jolly Roger Park, a massive water park in the geographic center of the city. Or, you can take full advantage of being next to the water and charter a boat. Miss Ocean City is perfect for sightseeing and fishing on the water, or you can rent a floating tiki bar for a one-of-a-kind experience.