This All-Inclusive Bahamas Beach Resort Offers An Affordable Trip To Tropical Paradise

Guests are often blindsided by their bill when checking out of a resort. There can be a daily parking fee and resort fee, plus meals and drinks, adding up to hundreds if not thousands of dollars. That's not a concern at the all-inclusive Warwick Paradise Island in The Bahamas. You'll have a much better idea of your final bill at this 250-room resort a half-hour drive from Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport. There is just one fee that covers your hotel room, food, drinks, and activities, making it an affordable trip. "The resort is super clean, the staff is amazing, the location is perfect for excursions and it's a good price for all inclusive," wrote a recent guest on Tripadvisor.

The beach resort is on Paradise Island, which is one of the best places to see a celebrity in The Bahamas. The Warwick has its own private beach, two pools, five restaurants, tennis courts, a spa, and a spot for live entertainment. However, if you wanted to venture beyond the resort, one great option is getting out on the water, as Nassau is a top destination for boating adventures. And at only seven minutes away, Atlantis Paradise Island can keep you entertained day and night with attractions including a water park and casino. A good rule of thumb is to research potential traveler pitfalls (like coming during hurricane season) in your destination so you can avoid them. Before you book your trip, brush up on the best travel hacks for a Bahamas vacation.