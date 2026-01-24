This All-Inclusive Bahamas Beach Resort Offers An Affordable Trip To Tropical Paradise
Guests are often blindsided by their bill when checking out of a resort. There can be a daily parking fee and resort fee, plus meals and drinks, adding up to hundreds if not thousands of dollars. That's not a concern at the all-inclusive Warwick Paradise Island in The Bahamas. You'll have a much better idea of your final bill at this 250-room resort a half-hour drive from Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport. There is just one fee that covers your hotel room, food, drinks, and activities, making it an affordable trip. "The resort is super clean, the staff is amazing, the location is perfect for excursions and it's a good price for all inclusive," wrote a recent guest on Tripadvisor.
The beach resort is on Paradise Island, which is one of the best places to see a celebrity in The Bahamas. The Warwick has its own private beach, two pools, five restaurants, tennis courts, a spa, and a spot for live entertainment. However, if you wanted to venture beyond the resort, one great option is getting out on the water, as Nassau is a top destination for boating adventures. And at only seven minutes away, Atlantis Paradise Island can keep you entertained day and night with attractions including a water park and casino. A good rule of thumb is to research potential traveler pitfalls (like coming during hurricane season) in your destination so you can avoid them. Before you book your trip, brush up on the best travel hacks for a Bahamas vacation.
An affordable paradise
Before we share what an average nightly rate is at the Warwick, do some rough calculations. Think about what it might cost for a room at a resort. Tally up what you'd spend for three meals, then multiply by two if you're traveling with someone. Add entertainment. If you can see yourself with a rum drink by the pool and wine at dinner, add a daily amount for alcohol per person. Consider your estimate and be prepared to be surprised that rates at the Warwick begin at $225. Add amenities like free staff-led nature walks, organized beach volleyball and foosball tournaments on site, and a free shuttle to the well-known Cabbage Beach and you have serious value. Because hotel rates fluctuate, a recent search found the lowest nightly rate to be $420, but even that is a good deal for everything for two people in a tropical paradise.
A standard room at the Warwick is 300 square feet and will come with either a water view or a view of the island — Some have a balcony. A 650-square-foot one-bedroom harborfront room is also an option if you have the budget for a larger accommodation. The variety of restaurants at this beach resort will ensure that guests won't get bored. Choose from Italian, Asian, pizza, seafood, and a fast casual spot. Another thing to note about the Warwick is that it's adults only, only allowing guests age 16 and above. If you're looking for some relaxation in paradise without children running around, this is a definite plus.