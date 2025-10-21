You're Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity At These Destinations In The Bahamas, According To Those In The Know
Few destinations are as synonymous with luxury and escape as the Bahamas, a nation made up of more than 700 islands scattered across the brilliant blue Caribbean Sea. For decades, it has been a magnet for Hollywood A-listers, athletes, and royalty, with many even purchasing private islands. This celebrity trend dates back to 1967, when Marlon Brando purchased the French Polynesian island of Tetiaroa, about 30 miles north of Tahiti. Today, the Bahamas is a celebrity haven, with Shakira, Johnny Depp, Eddie Murphy, and more all owning their own slices of Bahamian paradise.
And, with these residences comes the opportunity to spot celebrities throughout the country. Whether it's Depp at a local bar or Kim Kardashian on holiday at iconic Atlantis, it's not uncommon to see celebrities at various spots throughout the island nation. In this guide, I've aggregated the top spots where you're most likely to see celebrities in the Bahamas, from five-star resorts to buzzy restaurants. Some places on this list might even surprise you. Who knew, for instance, that one of Mariah Carey's favorite restaurants is in a 300-year-old pirate mansion? The best part is that all of the places on this list are accessible to travelers hoping for their own star sighting. Before you hop on a flight, check out all of the Bahamas travel hacks you need to know for your best vacation yet.
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Nassau
If you're on the hunt for a glamorous Caribbean hideaway, few spots rival The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, on Nassau's Paradise Island. Since it opened in 1962, it has played host to everyone from Sean Connery to Zsa Zsa Gabor to William Randolph Hearst. In its modern life, The Ocean Club is one of the Bahamas' most luxurious retreats. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cindy Crawford, and Michael Jordan are all regular visitors. The resort itself invites guests to explore 35 acres of gardens, enjoy activities such as golf, or indulge in the 5-star spa on the property. The hotel also has a martini bar if you're looking for a potent cocktail at the end of the day.
Movie buffs are likely to recognize The Ocean Club instantly. It was a major set in "Casino Royale" (2006), in the scenes where Daniel Craig's James Bond sipped martinis and played high-stakes poker. The five-star hotel also featured in Leonardo DiCaprio's "The Wolf of Wall Street." One Tripadvisor reviewer elaborated on the cinematic experience, sharing, "I am a fan of small, elegant, exclusive. Service was exceptional, the small but intimate main lobby includes a bar stocked with aged rum and Cuban cigars. casual seating areas and a pristine view. (In the film, this was the location of the casino)." For about $1,300 a night, you too can stay at one of the Bahamas' best places to catch a glimpse of the stars, or at least walk through the same grounds that they love to escape to. If you're looking for another luxury escape, the Four Seasons Anguilla resort is an oceanfront Caribbean paradise of beaches and fine dining.
Atlantis Resort & Casino, Paradise Island, Nassau
If there's one Bahamian resort that has achieved iconic status worldwide, it's the pink towers of Atlantis on Paradise Island. Day passes are popular for cruise guests stopping in Nassau on many of the best-rated cruises in the Caribbean, and Atlantis is often seen as a family-friendly playground. However, the hotel also has a strong reputation among celebrities seeking luxury and privacy from paparazzi cameras. High-profile visitors are drawn to Atlantis for several reasons, especially its high-roller casino and the suites at The Cove, Atlantis' luxurious enclave with private butler service and adults-only pools.
Over the years, more than 60 celebrities have stayed at Atlantis. Country music star Luke Bryan, the legendary Stevie Wonder, and NBA icons like Steph Curry and Patrick Ewing are just a few of the names who've enjoyed the resort, according to past visitors. One vacationer on Facebook shared a couple of celebrity encounters: "My husband and I were walking towards the elevator at the Beach Towers and walking towards us was singer John Mayer ... Another time, N'Sync was there. This was when Justin Timberlake was dating Britney Spears." Another Facebook user posted about a royal visit, "William and Kate were there in March when we went. Huge crowd around the cove!" What makes Atlantis especially appealing is that it's so easily accessible to the public. Anyone can book a room or day pass, making it one of the most realistic places in the Bahamas for visitors to rub shoulders with celebrities.
Albany Resort, New Providence
Nicknamed the "Billionaires' Playground," Albany Resort is one of the most high-end communities in the Bahamas. This 600-acre property was developed by a high-profile ownership group that includes Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, along with other investors who wanted to create a haven for the world's elite. With a mega-yacht marina, 18-hole golf course, and luxury residences, Albany has become a symbol of contemporary Bahamian glamour. Celebrities love this location for both the amenities and its strict privacy policies. Among Albany's most famous rules is that no autographs or photographs are allowed on site, giving stars the rare opportunity to relax without interruption. This exclusivity works. It's not unusual for visitors to report seeing music icons like Mick Jagger or Alicia Keys enjoying this resort.
While Albany is a community for wealthy homeowners — there's even the Windsor School onsite — it isn't off-limits to the public. The resort describes its rental options as much more than a conventional hotel, but a collection of private residences which you can rent as you wish. A simple booking form makes it easy to express interest. On Tripadvisor, past guests have even mentioned catching glimpses of Tiger Woods' boat and other celebrities during their stays. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "Albany is the most fantastic resort I have ever been to – the amenities are incredible and it puts anything in New Providence way in the shade." For a price, anyone can step into the same world as music legends and sports icons, making this one of the best places to experience the A-list lifestyle.
Pink Sands Beach, Harbour Island
Known for its pastel cottages and beautiful 3-mile stretch of pink sand, Harbour Island has long been a favorite Bahamian retreat for celebrities who want to stay off the grid while enjoying understated glamour. Harbour Island offers something different than the large and energetic resorts that dot Nassau. Raymond Harrison, the island's senior tourism manager, has led the charge to make golf carts, not traditional cars, the main source of transit on Harbour Island. It has an authentic, boho-luxe atmosphere that appeals to the fashion set, the jet set, and travelers just like you. As Harrison said in an interview with Harbour Island, "This island has become the place for the rich and famous. On any given day, you can walk the streets and see major stars, top corporate executives."
One of the island's most famous residents is fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, who maintains a private home here and has auctioned off stays to benefit charity. Supermodel Elle Macpherson also loves Harbour Island, telling Retreat magazine that the idyllic locale is "a special place for my boys and I." Then, there's India Hicks. The designer and former model has transformed a former dairy into The Landing, a seven-room boutique retreat. Perhaps most excitingly, it's also a spot where Swifties can vacation like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The duo previously rented Rosalita House on Harbour Island. While celebrity sightings aren't guaranteed here, the tiny island's scale and relaxed vibe make it one of the most realistic places to bump into a star in an everyday setting.
Rosewood Baha Mar, Nassau
Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau is a bastion of tropical luxury. Part of the larger Baha Mar complex, this upscale property offers a variety of amenities, including two other hotels — the SLS and the Grand Hyatt — a casino, well over a dozen restaurants, and residences for those who want to make their vacations more permanent. The Rosewood Hotel Group is globally renowned for high-quality service, and its Nassau outpost is no exception. One recent Tripadvisor guest shared, "Our stay at Baha Mar – Rosewood was absolutely fantastic. Everything was well maintained, exceptionally clean with stunning aesthetics." Baha Mar's private Baha Bay Beach Club and waterpark allow guests to feel like they're miles away from the bustle of Nassau, while still offering easy access to the Bahamian capital.
This mix of convenience and seclusion has proven irresistible to many A-listers. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Beyoncé have all stayed at Rosewood Baha Mar. Power couple Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have also been spotted here. Rosewood Baha Mar also sometimes hosts special events, like October 2025's Culinary & Arts Festival, which is set to feature celebrity chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Dario Cecchini, and Daniel Boulud. For celebrities, Rosewood Baha Mar offers the discretion of a boutique property within the amenities of a large resort, effectively delivering the best of both worlds. For visitors willing to splurge a little — standard rooms typically run around $550 a night — booking a stay at Rosewood Baha Mar potentially puts you in the orbit of some of the world's biggest names.
Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant, Nassau
When you step into Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant in Nassau, you'll immediately find yourself immersed in history. Housed in a grand mansion that was built by the notorious pirate Captain John Howard Graysmith in the 18th century, Graycliff has reinvented itself as one of the Bahamas' most distinguished spots. Its wine cellar holds more than 250,000 bottles, making this a must-visit spot for oenophiles. Meanwhile, guests on Tripadvisor rave about the food, saying it "is $$$$ but worth every dollar for the service, food, and wines." Graycliff's popularity doesn't end with everyday travelers — it extends to celebrities, too, as the property is a hotspot for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Superstar Mariah Carey has a regular table here, while Nicolas Cage, Billy Joel, and Michael Jordan have all been spotted enjoying the venue's delicious cuisine and five-star hospitality. For these stars, Graycliff offers character that modern resorts simply can't rival. The Infatuation drove home the high-profile nature of this dining establishment, noting, "You'll probably eat tuna tartare and center-cut beef tenderloin next to the who's who of Nassau." Graycliff's restaurant offers not just a meal, but a whole experience, packed with tasty, one-of-a-kind dishes. Although the menu changes regularly based on availability of fresh ingredients, one Father's Day menu included classic abaco crab cakes with fresh tartar Sauce, pan-fried lion fish fillet, and Italian stone ground polenta." If you're ready to rub elbows with the stars yourself, you can book a stay starting at $343 per night in November 2025.
Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Exumas
In the heart of the Exumas lies a crowd-free island paradise called Staniel Cay. The Staniel Cay Yacht Club is one of the Bahamas' most legendary outposts, serving up the perfect combination of "beach bum" and "yacht glam." Staniel Cay itself is famous around the world for its swimming pigs, but the yacht club has earned a stellar reputation in its own right, especially as a spot for star spotting. The Exumas are where many celebrity-owned private islands — like Johnny Depp's Little Halls Pond Cay, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Goat Cay, and Tyler Perry's White Bay Cay — are located. It's practically inevitable that these high-profile figures find themselves at the Yacht Club from time to time. In addition to being a hotspot for celebrity homes, the Exumas are a popular film location. Movies like James Bond's "Thunderball," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Splash," and "Into the Blue" have all shot scenes in and around Staniel Cay.
If you're interested in staying awhile, the Yacht Club offers several types of accommodations, including waterfront bungalows and suites, waterview suites, and its one-of-a-kind villa. The laid-back atmosphere of Staniel Cay makes the destination equally appealing to everyday travelers and megastar guests who dock their yachts in the on-site marina. Stars like Taylor Swift, Pitbull, Serena Williams, and Justin Timberlake have all been known to stop here while cruising the Exumas. The late Jimmy Buffett was also a devoted fan of Staniel Cay Yacht Club. Whether you're staying in a bungalow for a week or stopping for a margarita to honor Jimmy, the Staniel Cay Yacht Club is a cornerstone of Bahamian celebrity culture.
DUNE by Jean-Georges, Ocean Club, Nassau
For those who want a taste of the Ocean Club's luxury without booking an overnight stay or waiting all day for a possible celebrity sighting, reserving a table at DUNE by Jean-Georges is an excellent option. Perched on a white sand bluff at the Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, this restaurant has become one of Nassau's most sought-after dining experiences. With a coastal-inspired interior designed by Jeffery Beers and a menu overseen by world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, DUNE specializes in French-Asian fusion cuisine with a Bahamian twist. It's also a great spot for potentially seeing celebrities at the next table.
Among DUNE's A-list fans is supermodel Chanel Iman, who dined at DUNE during a romantic getaway with then-boyfriend, NFL player Sterling Shepard. Even if you don't spot a Hollywood couple, you're sure to feel like a celebrity yourself during a meal at DUNE. One OpenTable reviewer praised the food, writing, "From the fresh fish to the organic chicken to the local lobster tail, each item was tasty and cooked to perfection. All accompaniments were superb." Another OpenTable customer raved, "Such a great customer service from the hostess, waitress and managers. Just the view of the ocean and sunset dinner is priceless!" Reservations are strongly recommended, as the restaurant is a popular destination in its own right, beyond its celebrity reputation.
Flamingo Yoga at Baha Mar, Nassau
If Rosewood Baha Mar is a refined spot for celebrity watching — or a longer stay within the resort complex — a quirky flamingo yoga session at The Sanctuary is a great idea for those who just have an hour or two of free time. During one of these classes, the resort's resident flamingos wander among yoga mats as guests move through their flow. The activity is a huge draw for celebrities, including many of Bravo's biggest stars. Some of the "Real Housewives of Miami" ladies and "Southern Charm" cast members have taken part in flamingo yoga sessions during sojourns at Baha Mar. These classes take place every Sunday, and cost $100 for an hour-long session.
Expect swaying palm trees, vast herds of flamingos, and warm sunshine to rejuvenate your well-being. If you're interested in booking a flamingo yoga session (for ages 16 and up) or a flamingo meet and greet (for ages 3 and up), you can easily do so online. The classes are described as being intimate, so don't worry about bumping shoulders with the person next to you. Who knows — you might even spot a celebrity or two along the way. And if you're a fan, there are many other destinations for a stress-free vacation around the world.
Methodology
To create this guide to celebrity hot spots in the Bahamas, I utilized a variety of sources, including official resort and restaurant websites, celebrity news outlets such as Page Six and Maxim, and reviews from Tripadvisor and other high-authority sites. This list includes several highly accessible venues, like Atlantis Paradise Island and Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant, where it is easy for any traveler to visit, plus more exclusive options. Albany Resort, for example, is open to the public but at a significantly higher price point. The goal was to provide an "in the know" list of spots where visitors to the Bahamas can spot celebrities themselves, or at least live like one for a day.