You're Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity At These Destinations In The Bahamas, According To Those In The Know

Few destinations are as synonymous with luxury and escape as the Bahamas, a nation made up of more than 700 islands scattered across the brilliant blue Caribbean Sea. For decades, it has been a magnet for Hollywood A-listers, athletes, and royalty, with many even purchasing private islands. This celebrity trend dates back to 1967, when Marlon Brando purchased the French Polynesian island of Tetiaroa, about 30 miles north of Tahiti. Today, the Bahamas is a celebrity haven, with Shakira, Johnny Depp, Eddie Murphy, and more all owning their own slices of Bahamian paradise.

And, with these residences comes the opportunity to spot celebrities throughout the country. Whether it's Depp at a local bar or Kim Kardashian on holiday at iconic Atlantis, it's not uncommon to see celebrities at various spots throughout the island nation. In this guide, I've aggregated the top spots where you're most likely to see celebrities in the Bahamas, from five-star resorts to buzzy restaurants. Some places on this list might even surprise you. Who knew, for instance, that one of Mariah Carey's favorite restaurants is in a 300-year-old pirate mansion? The best part is that all of the places on this list are accessible to travelers hoping for their own star sighting. Before you hop on a flight, check out all of the Bahamas travel hacks you need to know for your best vacation yet.