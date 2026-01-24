Breeze Through TSA Lines At These Airport Hotels That Lead Straight To Security

When heading to the airport, travelers inevitably worry about long wait times, especially at security. But did you know that some airports have an incredible travel hack that will leave you at your gate in no time? Some airport hotels in America actually have their own TSA security checkpoints, allowing guests to sail through the terminal in record speed, giving just one more reason why PreCheck may no longer be worth it. It's one of those small discoveries that can really make a difference when you travel and tip the scales in favor of staying overnight at the airport, thanks to this added convenience.

So, just where are these hotels and how does it work? Location is key, and most hotels with security access are located inside or connected to an airport terminal. There are also often limitations on checked bags and the time of your flight, so be sure to do your research in advance. Also, be prepared for other savvy travelers who know about these shortcuts — while the wait may be shorter, you still want to give yourself plenty of time to clear security.

One example is the InterContinental Hotel in Minneapolis Saint-Paul International Airport (MSP). After closing its security checkpoint for five years, as of July 2025, it once again offers access to a TSA checkpoint. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, anyone with carry-on bags (guest or not) can use the checkpoint to enter directly into Terminal 1. Though programs like TSA PreCheck are not available, this timesaving measure is valuable for those who are traveling light and want to cut down on wait time. Those with bags to check won't be able to use this expedited service, but can instead take advantage of the hotel's 24-hour shuttle to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.