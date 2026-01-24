Breeze Through TSA Lines At These Airport Hotels That Lead Straight To Security
When heading to the airport, travelers inevitably worry about long wait times, especially at security. But did you know that some airports have an incredible travel hack that will leave you at your gate in no time? Some airport hotels in America actually have their own TSA security checkpoints, allowing guests to sail through the terminal in record speed, giving just one more reason why PreCheck may no longer be worth it. It's one of those small discoveries that can really make a difference when you travel and tip the scales in favor of staying overnight at the airport, thanks to this added convenience.
So, just where are these hotels and how does it work? Location is key, and most hotels with security access are located inside or connected to an airport terminal. There are also often limitations on checked bags and the time of your flight, so be sure to do your research in advance. Also, be prepared for other savvy travelers who know about these shortcuts — while the wait may be shorter, you still want to give yourself plenty of time to clear security.
One example is the InterContinental Hotel in Minneapolis Saint-Paul International Airport (MSP). After closing its security checkpoint for five years, as of July 2025, it once again offers access to a TSA checkpoint. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, anyone with carry-on bags (guest or not) can use the checkpoint to enter directly into Terminal 1. Though programs like TSA PreCheck are not available, this timesaving measure is valuable for those who are traveling light and want to cut down on wait time. Those with bags to check won't be able to use this expedited service, but can instead take advantage of the hotel's 24-hour shuttle to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.
Other airport hotels where you can skip long security lines
Midwestern travelers are in luck, with yet another airport hotel to help zoom them through security. The Westin at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which is located in the McNamara Terminal, also has a security line right in its lobby. Similar to Minneapolis, there is no possibility to check bags, making it geared toward those who travel light. As anyone can use the line, whether they are a guest or not, lines can sometimes get long, with one person writing on Tripadvisor that they strolled into the lobby an hour before their flight only to find the line so long due to non-guests that they missed their flight. While that's likely an anomaly, it's a good idea to arrive with plenty of time to spare, even when using one of these security lines.
The Grand Hyatt at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport also deserves a mention, even if there technically isn't a TSA checkpoint in the hotel itself. Located inside Terminal D, it offers the next best thing: direct access to security immediately upon exiting the hotel. There's even a PreCheck line in the terminal, and as one Tripadvisor reviewer shares, "If you have TSA precheck, you could probably awaken at 9:00 and still make your 10:00 flight."
So, the next time you find yourself flying through Minneapolis, Detroit, or Dallas, keep these shortcuts in mind, especially if you have an early-morning flight or are traveling light. By either booking a stay at these hotels or simply taking advantage of their strategic locations, you'll save yourself the headache of scanning for which TSA lines are the fastest. It's touches like this that likely helped all three of these airports land in the top rankings when it comes to passenger satisfaction and efficiency.