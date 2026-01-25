5 Of The Best Family-Friendly Winter Sledding Destinations In California

Winter is a great time of year for outdoor adventures and play in the snow. If you're lucky, you might have a slope for sledding right near your house. But for most Californians, doing some family sledding or tubing this winter means heading up to the mountains and valleys around Tahoe or inland from Fresno. Fortunately, there are plenty of family-friendly and cost-friendly sledding spots in the wintry areas of the state. The trick is finding the best ones.

You see, not all sledding slopes are created equal. Some are renowned for having fresh snow and numerous sledding and tubing runs, while others cost too much for the amount of fun you can feasibly have. For a parent trying to entertain kids during the colder months, driving hours to a sledding area for only 45 minutes of entertainment can be very frustrating. Fortunately, California has 18 SNO-Parks along with various private companies offering tubing and snow play. What makes these SNO-Parks so great is that they offer pretty consistent sledding while costing only $15 for a day parking permit or $40 for the entire season (at the time of writing).

To help you find the most family-friendly sledding spots in California this winter, we've compared these SNO-Parks to public and private snow play areas, such as resorts. We've referred to official California State Parks information for the SNO-Parks, while also looking at family bloggers based in California and Google and Yelp reviews to determine where your family can get the best experience for a reasonable price. We've prioritized those with family-focused elements and great cost-to-amenity ratios. Here are our picks, in no particular order, of where to take your family sledding in California.