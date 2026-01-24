Columbus' Affordable Suburb Is A Vibrant Pocket With Walkable Streets And Friendly Parks
Every year, students and young professionals flock to Columbus, Ohio, whether they're pursuing a degree at Ohio State University or beginning their careers. There's so much fun to be had in this growing city, whether you're attending a Buckeyes game, spotting animals at the Columbus Zoo, or wandering through Columbus' German Village. However, city life doesn't always last forever when you start thinking about buying a house or starting a family. The good news is, Columbus is teeming with flourishing suburbs waiting for prospective home buyers.
One suburb in particular is a budget-friendly residential dream for Ohio families. With the total land area coming in at just about 1 square mile (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), Huber Ridge is the perfect place to settle down outside Ohio's capital. This small, family-driven oasis provides residents with access to fresh parks, walkable streets, public schools, and, most importantly, affordable housing. If you're looking to settle down outside of Columbus' bustling cityscape, Huber Ridge is a great place to start your search.
Huber Ridge is family-friendly and affordable
One of the biggest draws to Huber Ridge is the affordable housing. According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Huber Ridge as of October 2025 was about $302,000. That's more than $100,000 lower than the national average of $462,000, according to Forbes. In today's housing market, it's refreshing to see home prices that feel attainable.
While Huber Ridge is a relatively small community, with a population just over 4,300 (according to Data USA), it is surrounded by many other suburbs for residents to explore. Westerville is just north of Huber Ridge and is home to the Westerville School District, a highly rated public school system for families in the area.
Huber Ridge is just under 20 minutes away from Downtown Columbus by car, an easy drive when you want to stop into the city on the weekends. Suburban life gives you the best of both worlds — a quiet neighborhood that still offers easy access to Columbus' hot foodie destination full of international flavors. Plus, it makes for an easy commute for those driving into work from the uptown area. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is also a short drive from Huber Ridge, making travel easily accessible.
The perfect suburb for nature lovers
If you're someone who loves to get outside during their free time, Huber Ridge is a great place to put down roots. This scenic suburb is an Ohio gem, much like Westerville, and offers walkable parks, tree-lined streets, and family-friendly playgrounds to explore. Alum Creek is within walking distance of most Huber Ridge homes and has scenic trails for biking or hiking. Along the way, you can expect to see charming neighborhood streets, families out on a stroll, and kids riding their bikes (most of Huber Ridge's roads are residential streets with sidewalks). Also nearby is Ridgewood Park, a classic outdoor escape complete with wooded walking trails and a playground for the kiddos. If you took your dog for a walk out here, they'd love you forever!
While Columbus is an urban area, it is still surrounded by several metro parks that make escaping the hustle and bustle easy. A short drive outside of Huber Ridge opens up several options for exploring. For instance, the Hoover Reservoir Park is a nature preserve that is the perfect spot for a picnic. Visitors can enjoy views of the reservoir from the observation deck or take to the water from the marina. If you're looking for an inspiring walk through manicured shrubbery and meticulously curated flora, the Inniswood Garden Society is a great place to start. With free public admission, Inniswood Gardens offers 123 acres of unique foliage to explore.