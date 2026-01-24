Columbus' Affordable Suburb Is A Vibrant Pocket With Walkable Streets And Friendly Parks

One of the biggest draws to Huber Ridge is the affordable housing. According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Huber Ridge as of October 2025 was about $302,000. That's more than $100,000 lower than the national average of $462,000, according to Forbes. In today's housing market, it's refreshing to see home prices that feel attainable.

While Huber Ridge is a relatively small community, with a population just over 4,300 (according to Data USA), it is surrounded by many other suburbs for residents to explore. Westerville is just north of Huber Ridge and is home to the Westerville School District, a highly rated public school system for families in the area.

Huber Ridge is just under 20 minutes away from Downtown Columbus by car, an easy drive when you want to stop into the city on the weekends. Suburban life gives you the best of both worlds — a quiet neighborhood that still offers easy access to Columbus' hot foodie destination full of international flavors. Plus, it makes for an easy commute for those driving into work from the uptown area. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is also a short drive from Huber Ridge, making travel easily accessible.