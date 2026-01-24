California's Under-The-Radar Country Store In Malibu Where The Stars Shop
If you're vacationing in Los Angeles, you're probably hitting places like Universal Studios, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and maybe even visiting some celebrity-sighting hotspots. However, around 30 miles north of LA, along the Pacific Coast Highway (referred to by locals as "PCH") is Malibu, the ritzy area that is home to many celebrities. Despite the pricey mansions and fancy name, much of Malibu has a very laid-back feel. It's home to the popular Zuma Beach, and an under-the-radar country shopping center you probably haven't heard of, the Malibu Country Mart. This collection of shops just off of PCH is a lovely place to stop. While many of the stores are on the extravagant side in terms of prices — like John Varvatos, M.Fredric, and Henry Beguelin — the place is very casual, with great window shopping and a range of dining options.
Stores here are generally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and restaurants and cafes from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, opening hours can vary, so check before you go. You can park in the lot, though it's often packed solid, particularly on weekends, so get there early. There is also free parking on both sides of Cross Creek Road behind the Mart, and north off Civic Center Way. The spaces on Cross Creek Road back up to the pretty Legacy Park, right next to the shops, if you'd like to walk off some of the delicious food you get there. However, perhaps the best thing to do in Malibu Country Mart is look around for celebrities who are stopping by for some casual shopping and dining. The likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, Pamela Anderson, Courteney Cox, Cindy Crawford, Jude Law, and Britney Spears have reportedly been spotted there, and you never know who you'll see.
What to do at Malibu Country Mart
If you do park in the lot, you'll see some luxury cars at the Malibu Car Wash, and you can get your own wheels gussied up there. The Mart's layout is a little haphazard, making it great to explore. In the center is a courtyard full of stores, restaurants, and a playground for the kids. Along one side is Taverna Tony, a Greek restaurant with outdoor seating. Along the other side is John's Garden, a healthy dining spot with freshly made sandwiches that are to die for (from personal experience). The latter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if you go in the winter when it serves soups, get there early or you might miss them. You can sit outside at tables, the perfect location for celebrity-spotting.
Another fun stop is Malibu Shaman, a metaphysical gem of a store with crystals, books, music, tarot cards, and (again, from personal experience) celebrities. Do yourself a favor and pick up something sweet like indulgent scotch-filled chocolates from Diane Krön Chocolatier. Note that you can even bring your pooch to this leashed-dog-friendly place and get them freshly fluffed at the Malibu Grooming Co. One reviewer on Yelp said of the shopping center, "Malibu Country Mart is more than just a shopping destination, it's a lifestyle spot. If you're in Malibu and want a place that blends style, local charm, and leisure, it's a solid pick."
Behind the Malibu Country Mart, right across Cross Creek Road and Civic Center Way, are additional shopping centers with Whole Foods and more shopping and dining. Legacy Park, which butts up against the parking lot, has an easy and mostly flat 0.7-mile loop through lush greenery, around a pond with wildlife, and features photo-worthy sculptures. Finally, before you leave Malibu, you should check out Lechuza Beach, one of its best-kept secret destinations.