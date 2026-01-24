California's Under-The-Radar Country Store In Malibu Where The Stars Shop

If you're vacationing in Los Angeles, you're probably hitting places like Universal Studios, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and maybe even visiting some celebrity-sighting hotspots. However, around 30 miles north of LA, along the Pacific Coast Highway (referred to by locals as "PCH") is Malibu, the ritzy area that is home to many celebrities. Despite the pricey mansions and fancy name, much of Malibu has a very laid-back feel. It's home to the popular Zuma Beach, and an under-the-radar country shopping center you probably haven't heard of, the Malibu Country Mart. This collection of shops just off of PCH is a lovely place to stop. While many of the stores are on the extravagant side in terms of prices — like John Varvatos, M.Fredric, and Henry Beguelin — the place is very casual, with great window shopping and a range of dining options.

Stores here are generally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and restaurants and cafes from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, opening hours can vary, so check before you go. You can park in the lot, though it's often packed solid, particularly on weekends, so get there early. There is also free parking on both sides of Cross Creek Road behind the Mart, and north off Civic Center Way. The spaces on Cross Creek Road back up to the pretty Legacy Park, right next to the shops, if you'd like to walk off some of the delicious food you get there. However, perhaps the best thing to do in Malibu Country Mart is look around for celebrities who are stopping by for some casual shopping and dining. The likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, Pamela Anderson, Courteney Cox, Cindy Crawford, Jude Law, and Britney Spears have reportedly been spotted there, and you never know who you'll see.