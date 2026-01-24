Washington's Serene City Just North Of Seattle Is A Charming Haven Of Parks, Trails, And Lake Views

Seattle has plenty to offer visitors. Hotly debated steakhouses? Check. Beautiful casino resorts? Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel has you covered. Simply put, there are a host of places worth exploring in and around Seattle, including a peaceful city just north of the bustling metropolis that's home to splendid parks, trails, and stunning views of Lake Washington. That city is Kenmore.

Located in King County, Kenmore was named after the village of Kenmore, Canada, where its early settlers hailed from. It wasn't until the second half of the 20th century that the area became a Seattle bedroom community. Today, Kenmore is home to roughly 25,000 residents and also Bastyr University Seattle. The city's business-friendly environment has also led to the inception and success of companies such as Kenmore Camera and Kenmore Air.

For those who love spending time outside, Kenmore offers plenty of options. Outdoor spaces like Saint Edwards State Park provide visitors the chance to take a relaxing walk while appreciating the fascinating architecture of a 1931 seminary located on the grounds. Lake Washington borders the western edge of the city, meaning there's always the option of tackling some moderately challenging hikes around it, or visiting the beach at Kenmore's Log Boom Park. Kenmore is appropriately laid-back, the kind of place you visit to get an unfiltered look at the lifestyle and setting of Seattle's suburbanites.