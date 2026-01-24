Washington's Serene City Just North Of Seattle Is A Charming Haven Of Parks, Trails, And Lake Views
Seattle has plenty to offer visitors. Hotly debated steakhouses? Check. Beautiful casino resorts? Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel has you covered. Simply put, there are a host of places worth exploring in and around Seattle, including a peaceful city just north of the bustling metropolis that's home to splendid parks, trails, and stunning views of Lake Washington. That city is Kenmore.
Located in King County, Kenmore was named after the village of Kenmore, Canada, where its early settlers hailed from. It wasn't until the second half of the 20th century that the area became a Seattle bedroom community. Today, Kenmore is home to roughly 25,000 residents and also Bastyr University Seattle. The city's business-friendly environment has also led to the inception and success of companies such as Kenmore Camera and Kenmore Air.
For those who love spending time outside, Kenmore offers plenty of options. Outdoor spaces like Saint Edwards State Park provide visitors the chance to take a relaxing walk while appreciating the fascinating architecture of a 1931 seminary located on the grounds. Lake Washington borders the western edge of the city, meaning there's always the option of tackling some moderately challenging hikes around it, or visiting the beach at Kenmore's Log Boom Park. Kenmore is appropriately laid-back, the kind of place you visit to get an unfiltered look at the lifestyle and setting of Seattle's suburbanites.
Kenmore's excellent parks
Kenmore is home to some incredible green spaces. One absolute must-not-miss park within its borders is Saint Edward State Park. Open from 8 a.m. until dark throughout the year, this park offers visitors the chance to roam expansive lawns of rolling green, set against an imposing Romanesque Revival-style building. A former Catholic seminary, it now houses The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, a four-star resort.
The park's shores lead into Lake Washington, and swimming and paddleboarding are popular activities here. But you'll also have plenty of opportunities to go mountain biking, boating, and hiking. Saint Edwards State Park charges a $10 dmission fee for the day and allows dogs provided they're leashed. Despite its serene setting, the park is not as popular as one might expect, with one visitor on TripAdvisor saying, "This beautiful state park on the lake is a hidden gem. I live close by and have only recently [learned of its] existence. So happy I found it!"
Another popular park in the area is Log Boom Park. This nearly 4-acre park shares significant shoreline with Lake Washington, allowing visitors to sunbathe, relax, swim, fish, and also watch seaplanes landing. The park has a parking lot, playground, picnic shelter, public restrooms, and boat rental services. Park regulars frequently note the park's low-key vibe, emphasizing its calm and quiet. "[The] scenery is beautiful and serene," wrote one visitor on Google. "You can have lunch on the big rocks or at the picnic tables, dip your toes in the water, and have a nice walk around other cyclists, families, [and] dog walkers."
Exploring Kenmore's hiking trails
There are several trails worth exploring in and around Kenmore, and two of them are located within Saint Edwards State Park. These are the Lake Washington North, Beach, and Seminary Trail Loop and the Lake Washington North to South Canyon and Orchard Loop Trail. The first is an hour-long loop that takes you through native forest and shorelines, while the latter does much the same but takes about 1.5 hours to complete. If you're really feeling ambitious, check out the Burke-Gilman Trail, which starts in Kenmore and winds for 17 miles down the western edge of Lake Washington. Locals tend to advocate biking the trail rather than walking it.
Getting to Kenmore is easy. You can reach Kenmore from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in well under an hour, depending on traffic. If you're using public transportation, however, you'll have to take the 1 Line train to Roosevelt Station before transferring to the 522 Bothell-bound bus. The entire journey takes about 1.5 hours.
Once in Kenmore, there are a bunch of accommodation choices available, ranging from upscale options like The Lodge at Saint Edward Park (around $300 per night at the time of writing) to the Holiday Inn Express in nearby Bothell ($110 per night). And if you're interested in visiting other quaint Seattle suburban cities, consider heading to Tukwila, home to some very diverse dining and pretty trails.