Pennsylvania's Safest City Is A Quaint Suburb With A Small-Town Vibe And Picturesque Parks

Easter Egg hunts. Fishing derbies. Movies in the park. If you look at the community calendar for Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, you'll find events that are just heartwarmingly wholesome. The township even maintains a special page for local fishing, as well as a slideshow of footbridges in Cecil Park. Located just southwest of Pittsburgh, Cecil Township is a pastoral little community of about 15,000 residents. You could easily drive through without realizing where you are, yet Cecil has a striking distinction: According to the home security research firm Safewise, it's the No. 1 safest place in Pennsylvania.

To be fair, Safewise identifies Cecil Township as the state's safest "city," a somewhat iffy label for a largely rural place. A "township" is a fairly archaic term for a small municipality in the countryside, smaller than a borough but larger than a town, and Pennsylvania has more than 1,500 of them. There's no question, though, that Cecil Township is a very safe place; the website Crime Explorer reports an "A" grade for violent crime, with rates nearly 70% below the national average.

So, what is Cecil Township like? It's pretty quiet in this wooded suburb, and it's hard to believe that the bustle of downtown Pittsburgh is only 30 minutes away by car. Most tourists to Western Pennsylvania overlook this bucolic nook, but there are a few reasons for coming out this way. You'll find parks, some shopping, and one of the most underrated rail-trails in the Keystone State. Cecil Township may not be Pennsylvania's number one must-visit small town, but it could be worth a day-trip from the 'Burgh.