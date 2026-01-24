5 Things Allowed When Flying In The '80s That You Could Never Get Away With Today

If you're old enough to remember flying before 9/11, you'll recall that airports weren't always such a drag. But when the Twin Towers went down that September morning, everything changed. Security presence was beefed up, advanced scanning technology was introduced, unattended baggage became a bomb threat, IDs were mandatory, and a good portion of the last vestiges of romance in air travel vanished. So when you look back at the 1980s, when things were decidedly more liberal and industry deregulation meant air travel was becoming more affordable to the masses, it seems a kind of halcyon era for flying. It's amazing, in fact, just how many behaviors that were commonplace in the '80s you couldn't get away with now.

Scenes from the classic '80s comedy flick "Airplane!" will give you an idea of what was once standard: buying tickets at the airport, choosing between smoking and non-smoking seats, children visiting the cockpit mid-flight, and people roaming around the departures zone without a boarding pass. This really was a different time, before check-in allowances and excessive baggage checks and advice to arrive at the airport hours before your flight. It almost seems twee from our vantage point now, when innocuous items like books and salt can trigger a bag search, and travelers are regularly poked and prodded by TSA.

But there were some drawbacks, too. The budget airline boom didn't really take off until the 1990s, meaning people flew less often and were more selective about their flights to begin with. QR codes and smartphones didn't yet exist, so misplacing or damaging your ticket was a disaster. And in-flight entertainment wasn't quite up to the standards of the streaming age. We may sometimes yearn for the 1980s, but here are five behaviors that have been consigned to the dustbin of flying history.