What To Look For (And Avoid) To Have An Ethical Wildlife Tourism Experience

There aren few things that excite some people more than the chance to come face-to-face with wildlife. Whether at a local zoo or on safari, people have shown time and time again that they're more than willing to make a trip just to encounter their favorite animals — to the tune of a projected wildlife tourism market value of $286.86 billion by 2030. That's nothing to sneeze at, and in regions where wildlife is abundant, those who wish to bring in tourist traffic and revenue are well aware of its value. Countless travel experiences focus on wildlife, creating an industry so in-demand that wildlife-based tourism is frequently touted as a viable economic alternative to illegal hunting and trading of wildlife. This is fantastic, right? If tourists' desire to view wildlife is protecting species and creating economic opportunity, it must be a great idea.

It certainly can be. But if you're one of the many travelers excited to view the local wildlife at your destination, your visit comes with a responsibility. Wildlife tourism can be a vital source of income and a great way for travelers to engage with the natural world, but it can also create situations where animals are harmed or exploited. That's where it falls to you, the traveler, to know your stuff.

"Responsible travel," as the International Fund for Animal Welfare terms it, means being ready to dig deep before you book an experience and ask, "how is this operation affecting the animals I'm traveling to see?" But that's not always an easy task, nor is it obvious where to start. So when you're starting to look for ways to encounter your favorite animals, these are 10 things to look for to be sure your experience benefits wildlife, habitats, and locals as well as curious travelers.