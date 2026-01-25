The 5 Best Hard-Shell Suitcases For Easy Packing, According To Consumers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever experienced a suitcase malfunction while you're traveling, you know how important it is to have durable luggage that can hold up on the go. While even some of the best carry-on suitcases see their fair share of wear and tear, checked bags are subject to even more strain as they are transferred from airplanes to baggage claims by luggage handlers. Although you can make it work with a simple bag by saving space in your luggage with packing hacks, a high-quality checked suitcase should help keep you organized so that prepping for your trip is a breeze.

When it comes to hard vs. softside luggage, it's often just a matter of preference, and each has its advantages and disadvantages. Hardshell suitcases can offer better damage protection for delicate items and can be easier to clean than softshell suitcases (a quick wipe-down will do). They're often a popular choice for checked bags because of their strong outer shell, and they can also protect your belongings against rainwater if they are outdoors during transfer (as long as the bag has a quality zipper or closure).

A few things to keep in mind when shopping for hardshell luggage are enough organizational pockets, a durable shell, sturdy wheels, and, in many cases, a solid warranty program in the event it does break. To help narrow down the options, we've highlighted the five best hard-shell suitcases designed for longevity. This list is based on consumer reviews for those who have taken their suitcases on the road (or in the air).