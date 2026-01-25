The 5 Best Hard-Shell Suitcases For Easy Packing, According To Consumers
If you've ever experienced a suitcase malfunction while you're traveling, you know how important it is to have durable luggage that can hold up on the go. While even some of the best carry-on suitcases see their fair share of wear and tear, checked bags are subject to even more strain as they are transferred from airplanes to baggage claims by luggage handlers. Although you can make it work with a simple bag by saving space in your luggage with packing hacks, a high-quality checked suitcase should help keep you organized so that prepping for your trip is a breeze.
When it comes to hard vs. softside luggage, it's often just a matter of preference, and each has its advantages and disadvantages. Hardshell suitcases can offer better damage protection for delicate items and can be easier to clean than softshell suitcases (a quick wipe-down will do). They're often a popular choice for checked bags because of their strong outer shell, and they can also protect your belongings against rainwater if they are outdoors during transfer (as long as the bag has a quality zipper or closure).
A few things to keep in mind when shopping for hardshell luggage are enough organizational pockets, a durable shell, sturdy wheels, and, in many cases, a solid warranty program in the event it does break. To help narrow down the options, we've highlighted the five best hard-shell suitcases designed for longevity. This list is based on consumer reviews for those who have taken their suitcases on the road (or in the air).
Away Medium
Away was founded in 2015, and the company's suitcases have exploded in popularity due to their sleek, sophisticated minimalist designs and limited lifetime warranties that offer peace of mind before shelling out the sizable price tag (around $300). Its Medium bag measures 18.5 inches long by 11 inches wide and 26 inches (including 360-degree spinner wheels) and has durable polycarbonate shells, sturdy zippers, and a built-in TSA lock.
It's designed to hold about 10 to 12 outfits, so perfect for cruises or other trips lasting about a week (the Away Large bag is also popular if you have longer trips). The Away Medium Checked Luggage is designed to be nesting, so if you decide to get the Large as well, storing them is a breeze (which is always a challenge with hardshell luggage). There's also a "flex" option to allow for expandable bags.
With 4.4 stars on Amazon and 4.6 stars on the Away site, customers consistently give it high marks for its lightweight and durable design, and how easily it glides through the airport. The review team at Wirecutter tested the Away Medium checked suitcase for three years before giving it their stamp of approval. It continues to recommend it after six years of use as a testament to its longevity, and again voted it the best hard-shell checked bag. One standout feature of the Medium is that it was designed with organization in mind and can compress clothing, making it an intuitive bag for how people actually travel.
Samsonite Windfield Hardside 2
Samsonite has been making luggage since 1910, so needless to say, they've been doing something right. The Windfield Hardside 2 is a perennial favorite of travelers, and it also gets 4.4 stars from a whopping 23,000 Amazon users. The suitcase is designed to handle whatever your travel trip throws at it without denting the bag.
"It is so durable. We got two, 5 years ago and they still are in amazing shape for MANY plane rides worth of travel. Ended up buying a 3rd for our son. The only luggage we use and it likely will stay that way," one Amazon reviewer wrote. At 31 inches long (with wheels), it's incredibly roomy. "I travel a lot for work. And I'm an over-packer. So this is the perfect bag for me," another reviewer wrote.
Smooth spinner wheels, mounted TSA locks, and an expandable design are a few nice features that stand out among consumers. The $150 price (on average) is very reasonable given the size, which is best suited for longer trips (a week or more), and sturdy design, giving the bag an overall great value. Plus, in the event something does happen to this suitcase, Samsonite includes a 10-year limited lifetime warranty.
Monos Check-in Medium
The Monos Hardshell Medium suitcase gets 4.9-star reviews across the board from more than 2,000 consumers, plus rave reviews from luggage testers. The 26-inch size is just right for long weekend getaways as well as week-long vacations, without feeling like you're overpacking. The moderate size also helps you avoid those overweight fees, which the larger checked bags often run the risk of hitting. At around $350, it's definitely an investment piece, but the luggage includes a free 100-day trial and a limited lifetime warranty that helps with the sticker shock. Monos also designed the piece with sustainability in mind, so it features vegan leather and recycled polyester lining.
Customers loved that it came in a variety of colors (12 to be exact), making it easier to spot on the luggage belt. Others appreciated the high-quality materials and how durable the luggage was. "In 5 weeks, I took my luggage on 9 flights and dragged it through the rainforest and on a boat. This luggage was so easy to drag and swivel on different terrains," one reviewer wrote on the Monos website. Many customers also highlighted its smooth wheels and the size, which was just right for most trips.
July Checked Trunk
Vintage travel trunks (think Blanche DuBois's iconic trunk in "A Streetcar Named Desire") are making a comeback, and a number of leading suitcase brands are offering some incredible trunks that go hand in hand with other top travel products (like carry-on bags or packing cubes, which can help keep belongings safe and organized). Today's travel trunks have a modern edge and sleeker designs, but they're perfect for extended trips when travelers need a bit more space.
July Checked Trunk earns 4.4 stars on Amazon and 4.8 stars from consumers on the July website, with a whopping 99% saying they'd recommend it to other travelers. The trunk has a German-made, polycarbonate shell that's coated with leather for a stylish look, spinner wheels, and a zipperless design (it snaps shut), plus modern touches like a battery pack to charge phones and small devices.
With a capacity of 95 liters, they're great for those long travel adventures of three weeks or more. Reviewers noted that the trunk is incredibly durable and held up well on numerous trips, with one customer on July's website even saying, "the trunk is a truck." Although pricey (about $550), it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Amazon Basics Large Hardshell
While many suitcases on this list earn rave reviews from consumers, many of them are higher priced. So, if you need something that's going to get you on your way for less than $100, the Amazon Basics Large Hardshell Checked Luggage is a great option. With enough space to get you through two or more weeks of travel (it measures 20.7 by 12.6 by 30.7 inches), the suitcase costs around $75, so it won't set you back more than the cost of your plane ticket. It comes with three different zippered pockets to help keep travelers organized and can expand for an extra 15% of space when needed.
It's hard to argue with more than 57,000 reviews on Amazon that give this suitcase an average of 4.4 stars, placing it in the Amazon best seller category. Consumers noted how durable the bag was and how versatile, and felt that it was a great value for the price. "The design is simple but practical, with smooth rolling wheels and a hard shell that seems durable. It's lightweight and spacious, making it a great budget-friendly option," one Amazon reviewer wrote. Others summed it up with, "for the money, this can't be beat."
Methodology
When determining the five best hard-shell suitcases for easy packing, we combed over customer reviews in search of suitcases that consistently earned 4.4 stars out of five or higher from hundreds (and in some cases thousands) of consumers. We read reviews in search of two main areas of excellence: durability and functionality, but also considered added benefits like warranties, bonus features, and other standout components. Since people shop at different price points, we curated suitcases that were a solid overall value for the price.
In addition to customer reviews, we also looked at popular travel and gear-testing sites to see what they recommended. Wirecutter (from the New York Times) leads the way as one of the industry's most trusted authorities in product reviews. So, we combed over their recommendations as well as Travel and Leisure, which knows a thing or two about luggage, and compared them with other review sites like Gear Lab. These helped to confirm reviews, particularly when they were only available from a handful of shopping sites (or from the manufacturer itself).