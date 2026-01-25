America's 5 Best Neo-Western Revival Getaways For 2026, According To Studies

If you dream of door-slapping saloons, riding the open range, and towns of shotgun houses where gunslingers meet at high noon, then here's some good news: The Wild West is riding again. A recent study conducted by the major European vacation rental group HomeToGo has identified a resurgence of interest in old-school American frontier towns. The company has even given it a name: The "Neo-Western revival."

This study identified a huge uptick in searches for travel accommodation in a whole string of towns across the West and Southwest corners of the United States. Each place saw massive spikes in demand for hotels to the tune of over 100% year over year. The common denominator? These are all places that have remote desert vibes, Western energy, and a taste of the old frontier.

Indeed, it seems pining for the age of Clint Eastwood and John Wayne et al is now at full gallop. A recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research in Montana revealed huge boosts to local tourism in the wake of the hit TV series "Yellowstone," while Nat Geo cited "cowboy core" vacationing as one of the key trends of 2025. If you find yourself caught up with the herd, so to speak, this guide has you covered. Tapping into HomeToGo's latest travel study, it offers a deep dive into five of the leading Neo-Western revival towns in the United States. Yeehaw!