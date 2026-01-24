Ohio's Once-Thriving Railroad Community Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town With A Haunted, Eerie Tunnel

So far, it's a typical ghost town story: natural resources are discovered, a town is built, the resources run dry, the town dies. So, what makes the Moonville Tunnel so special, paranormally speaking? Well, back then — as now – the only way to get to the town was to walk the railroad tracks or catch a ride on the train, which led to a number of accidental deaths. Besides that, conductors and brakemen were prone to die accidentally on this particular 8-mile track, and about 27 people (that we know of) died in the narrow Moonville Tunnel after being caught by an incoming train.

Locals speak of a handful of spirits haunting the tunnel, like Baldie, a bully known for throwing stones at people both in his life and death, and the Lavender Lady, who was hit so forcefully by a train that her body flew out of the tunnel, leaving behind only her lavender-scented spirit. Others have seen figures of men with lanterns waving people through the tunnel. In fact, there were so many strange lantern sightings in the decades after the town's abandonment that trains were often forced to make emergency stops until a proper signal light was finally installed in 1981.

Although Ohio isn't the state with the most abandoned towns, the legends and atmosphere of the Moonville Tunnel make it a worthy stop for anyone interested in the creepy, historic, or both. The railroad tracks were removed in 1988, so curious visitors can now safely check out the graffiti-covered tunnel and see for themselves whether it's haunted or not. Perhaps you'll even capture one in a photo or video, as seemingly inexplicable figures and faces have popped up in images of the tunnel for years.