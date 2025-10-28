The State With America's Most Abandoned Towns Features Over 500 Ghostly Destinations

There is a certain allure in visiting the relics of an abandoned town — the thrilling mix of discovery and fear of what lurks in its quiet corridors. Some ghost towns become downright terrifying to visit, while others, like the hidden crowd-free ghost city of Indianola, are a blissful beach paradise. A variety of reasons exist as to why some places might see this rapid, uncanny drop in population. Pontotoc was threatened by a major typhoid fever epidemic, while Concord was flooded out to make room for a government reservoir. Aldridge's saw mill suffered several devastating fires, which proved catastrophic for the town.

A recent interactive map showed Texas to be leading the country in abandoned ghost towns, with 511 recorded reports. It is unclear what makes this state's cities so prone to being abandoned, but some sites even report over a thousand defunct towns. Wilson County takes the lead, with 31 documented ghost towns on record, and Texas Hill Country has quite a few of these forgotten towns, too. Bankersmith and Gruene disappeared after the Great Depression, as was the case for a lot of these towns. There is even an underwater ghost town in Bluffton, now covered by Lake Buchanan.

No matter what caused residents to get up and move, the heaviness and sadness usually linger in these empty cities long after the last inhabitant has moved away.