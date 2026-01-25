Between Minneapolis And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Midwest Lake Community With Charming Small-Town Vibes
Wisconsin is famous for its lakes. Lists that detail these statistics don't always agree on what constitutes a lake, but Wisconsin routinely ranks near the top with around 15,000. The state abounds with striking spots, such as Black Oak Lake, a crystal-clear gem full of activities, and Wisconsin's deepest inland lake, Wazee Lake. But a lake doesn't have to be the deepest, clearest, or most perfect to be beloved by its community. Lake Hallie is one such lake; it's small and unassuming, but the town alongside it, also called Lake Hallie, isn't defined by those qualities. Rather, the community has created a pleasant, small-town atmosphere that residents and visitors alike enjoy.
Lake Hallie, which has an approximate population of 7,349, is located in the West-Central region of Wisconsin. The charming enclave is closely bordered by the city of Chippewa Falls to the north and Eau Claire to the south, and the Chippewa River to the west. To the east stretch miles upon miles of Midwestern farms and Wisconsin prairie land.
The lake itself was historically used as a log-holding pond back in the region's logging days, but is now purely recreational. Having a surface area of 79 acres and a maximum depth of 13 feet, locals fondly describe how they can talk to their neighbors across the lake while standing on a dock. Size notwithstanding, residents and visitors take full advantage of what the lake has to offer. Anglers ply the waters from shore and boat, casting for fish species like largemouth bass, northern pike, and bluegill. Paddlers glide atop the calm waters, while some simply sit ashore and watch the sunlight sparkle off the surface.
Local attractions and outdoor adventures in Lake Hallie
Besides the lake, Lake Hallie has many attractions that add to its charm. If you enjoy hitting the links, the Lake Hallie Golf Course should be on your to-do list. The course is bordered by the lake's shoreline, so bring some extra balls if you're suffering from a severe slice or hook. Built in 1925, the Art Tangen design still holds up today, and the course's website touts it as one of the best in Wisconsin. With 18-holes and spectacular water views, you're sure to be challenged and rejuvenated. Be sure to stop in the restaurant after your round for some of its famous fried fish.
For some great food and fun, pop into the Lake Hallie Sportsman Club. Relax with a drink and play some pool; it's an excellent place to meet some friendly locals and get the scoop on the best the town has to offer. In addition to its famous steak and corn feeds, the club organizes river events and fishing contests.
Outdoor action sports enthusiasts will love Pinehurst Park. The 60-acre outdoor facility offers hiking trails and lets you hone your downhill mountain-biking skills. In the winter, you can also enjoy a slew of activities, including sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, and ice skating. It even has a terrain park you can shred. For a more laid-back park experience, take a walk through Kemper's Woods. This 80-acre reserve has over 2.7 miles of trails and is an ideal spot to birdwatch or simply hike and enjoy the forest and prairie landscape.
Travel tips for visiting Lake Hallie, Wisconsin
Visiting Lake Hallie is easy, as the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) is right outside of town in neighboring Eau Claire, just under 3 miles away. It services United Airlines, with daily flights to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, and Sun Country Airlines, which has seasonal service to Fort Myers, Florida. On-site car rental agencies include Avis, Budget, Enterprise, and National. The closest international airport is Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) at 96 miles away. If you're on the road exploring in your car or RV, Lake Hallie is a 187-mile drive west from Green Bay, 91 miles north of La Crosse, and 149 miles south of Duluth, Minnesota.
Regarding lodging, the three closest conventional options are in the neighboring riverfront city of Chippewa Falls: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Badger Motel & Suites. Additionally, there are a handful of vacation rentals available there and in Eau Claire. If you're in an RV, your best option is Eagle Ridge Campground in Chippewa Falls. It has full hook-up RV sites as well as tent camping sites. The best time to visit Lake Hallie is really any season except winter, unless you love activities that require snow, such as skiing, or if you're an ice-fishing aficionado. The other three seasons are best for most visitors, and since the town isn't a tourist destination, you don't have to worry about timing your trip to avoid the crowds.