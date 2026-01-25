A World-Renowned Airline Is Bringing Its Ultra-Luxury Business Class Suite To US Flights

Cathay Pacific, the world-renowned Hong Kong-based airline and founding member of Oneworld alliance, has already been duly recognized for its high standards. In 2025, it placed third in Skytrax's annual awards and was ranked one of the safest airlines in the world by AirlineRatings.com. And while it does boast comfortable economy cabins, it is an airline primarily known for its first-class luxury and elevated business class. It has pushed this reputation even further with the introduction of its Aria Suites, only available in the business-class cabin of select Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This suite is the pinnacle of privacy and indulgence, with a lie-flat bed, a 24-inch personal screen, a sliding partition, storage compartments, and customizable ambient lighting.

Launching in October of 2024, the Aria Suite made its first appearance on the airline's Hong Kong-Beijing leg and was slowly rolled out across other routes, but never before on flights to the U.S. However, there's good news for American travelers looking for this experience: The ultra-luxury suite is being offered to passengers on certain long-haul flights to and from San Francisco. The Aria Suite can be booked on flight CX873 (San Francisco-Hong Kong) and flight CX872 (Hong Kong-San Francisco) as of December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, respectively.

Cindy Lam, Cathay Pacific senior vice president for the Americas, shared the reason behind the Aria Suite's U.S. launch in a news release: "We are proud to introduce our retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER featuring the award-winning Aria Suite ... to customers in San Francisco. The destination joined our network in 1986 as Cathay Pacific's first U.S. city, and ... as we mark 40 years of flying from San Francisco and celebrate Cathay Pacific's 80th anniversary, it's only fitting that this city becomes the first U.S. destination to welcome our newest human‑centric cabin experience."