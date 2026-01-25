A World-Renowned Airline Is Bringing Its Ultra-Luxury Business Class Suite To US Flights
Cathay Pacific, the world-renowned Hong Kong-based airline and founding member of Oneworld alliance, has already been duly recognized for its high standards. In 2025, it placed third in Skytrax's annual awards and was ranked one of the safest airlines in the world by AirlineRatings.com. And while it does boast comfortable economy cabins, it is an airline primarily known for its first-class luxury and elevated business class. It has pushed this reputation even further with the introduction of its Aria Suites, only available in the business-class cabin of select Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This suite is the pinnacle of privacy and indulgence, with a lie-flat bed, a 24-inch personal screen, a sliding partition, storage compartments, and customizable ambient lighting.
Launching in October of 2024, the Aria Suite made its first appearance on the airline's Hong Kong-Beijing leg and was slowly rolled out across other routes, but never before on flights to the U.S. However, there's good news for American travelers looking for this experience: The ultra-luxury suite is being offered to passengers on certain long-haul flights to and from San Francisco. The Aria Suite can be booked on flight CX873 (San Francisco-Hong Kong) and flight CX872 (Hong Kong-San Francisco) as of December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, respectively.
Cindy Lam, Cathay Pacific senior vice president for the Americas, shared the reason behind the Aria Suite's U.S. launch in a news release: "We are proud to introduce our retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER featuring the award-winning Aria Suite ... to customers in San Francisco. The destination joined our network in 1986 as Cathay Pacific's first U.S. city, and ... as we mark 40 years of flying from San Francisco and celebrate Cathay Pacific's 80th anniversary, it's only fitting that this city becomes the first U.S. destination to welcome our newest human‑centric cabin experience."
Experiencing the Aria Suite
The exquisite Aria Suite has been designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. Upon entering the aircraft, you'll find and get cozy in your premium leather seat. Place your belongings in the personal compartments, close your suite door, and charge up your devices — there are various power ports available, along with wireless charging. After takeoff, you can work or check messages using the speedy in-flight Wi-Fi. Or simply enjoy the best of Hollywood and international cinema at 30,000 feet on your 4K HDR screen. When you're ready to sleep, choose your preferred seat mode, turn off or adjust the brightness of your lamp, and get some shut-eye on your lie-flat bed.
Cathay Pacific provides one of the best in-flight dining experiences in the world, which you'll enjoy en-route to your destination. Sample Cantonese cuisine like hearty claypot rice or tasty dim sum dishes. Or enjoy international flavors, like the classic beef burger with Monterey Jack cheese or braised beef ribs with seasoned vegetables. Pair your meals with premium wines selected from all over the world, including from the remote Shangri-La vineyards of China. After eating, explore the cabin, perusing the artwork on display at the "gallery in the skies." Each piece has been thoughtfully curated for the airline's business-class cabins, and every artist has a meaningful connection to Hong Kong.
A one-way, business-class ticket can set you back a few thousand dollars for flight CX873 (San Francisco-Hong Kong), which runs daily except for Thursdays. The return leg also operates every day of the week except for Friday. Prices will, of course, fluctuate seasonally and depend on when and how far in advance you book. The Aria Suite is available across six of Cathay Pacific's long-haul routes, including those between Hong Kong (HKG) and Frankfurt (FRA), Sydney (SYD), and London (LHR).