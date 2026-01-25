The 'Pie Capital Of Texas' Is A Charming City Near Austin With Golf, Live Music, And Local Festivals

Texas is home to some of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. Slabs of slow-smoked barbecue and bowls of meaty chili are pretty easy to come by 'round these parts. You can also find a slew of exceptional Tex-Mex food spots in San Antonio, among other cities. Heck, there's even good food at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). But when you're in the mood for some down-home desserts, the city of Kyle, just outside of Austin, has you covered.

Dubbed the "Pie Capital of Texas," this charming Hill Country community definitely has a bit of a sweet side. The longstanding Texas Pie Company is largely to thank for that. The beloved establishment has been doling out freshly baked goods since the 1980s. From fruit and cream pies to Southern classics like pecan and buttermilk, the options are seemingly endless. "There were eight of us, we all got a different pie. All were so good!" one Tripadvisor review reads.

Sweet treats aside, Kyle has plenty more to sink your teeth into. Whether you like to golf, enjoy live music, or frequent fun festivals, the itinerary offerings here are a slice above the rest. You can also savor the culture of the local community. The Austin suburb dates back to the late 1800s, but has ballooned since its founding, serving as home to more than 65,000 Texans as of the 2024 U.S. Census. But as one resident shared on Niche, "Even though the city is rapidly growing, it still feels like a cozy small town with [its] downtown main street and local businesses."