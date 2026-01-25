The 'Pie Capital Of Texas' Is A Charming City Near Austin With Golf, Live Music, And Local Festivals
Texas is home to some of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. Slabs of slow-smoked barbecue and bowls of meaty chili are pretty easy to come by 'round these parts. You can also find a slew of exceptional Tex-Mex food spots in San Antonio, among other cities. Heck, there's even good food at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). But when you're in the mood for some down-home desserts, the city of Kyle, just outside of Austin, has you covered.
Dubbed the "Pie Capital of Texas," this charming Hill Country community definitely has a bit of a sweet side. The longstanding Texas Pie Company is largely to thank for that. The beloved establishment has been doling out freshly baked goods since the 1980s. From fruit and cream pies to Southern classics like pecan and buttermilk, the options are seemingly endless. "There were eight of us, we all got a different pie. All were so good!" one Tripadvisor review reads.
Sweet treats aside, Kyle has plenty more to sink your teeth into. Whether you like to golf, enjoy live music, or frequent fun festivals, the itinerary offerings here are a slice above the rest. You can also savor the culture of the local community. The Austin suburb dates back to the late 1800s, but has ballooned since its founding, serving as home to more than 65,000 Texans as of the 2024 U.S. Census. But as one resident shared on Niche, "Even though the city is rapidly growing, it still feels like a cozy small town with [its] downtown main street and local businesses."
Get a slice of the action on the links
Avid and newbie golfers alike can tackle the rolling fairways of Kyle, Texas. The Plum Creek Golf Course boasts more than 200 acres of greens, which are set among "the natural beauty of Texas live oaks, limestone, rolling hills, and Texas wildflowers," the company notes on its website. The par-71, 18-hole championship-level course is on the pricier side, charging $70 to play Mondays to Thursdays and $100 Fridays to Sundays, at the time of writing. Discounted rates are available for seniors, juniors, and college students, as well as for those playing only 9 holes or during late-day tee times.
Plum Creek also has a practice facility on-site if you want to work on your game. "Tee Boxes, Greens and Fairways were all in very good shape," one golfer wrote in a Google review, adding that "the course is a lot of fun."
A different kind of golf outing can also be had at the local Steeplechase Park, which straddles the winding waters of Plum Creek, just a few miles away from the Plum Creek course. The recreation area's championship disc golf course features 18 holes and is fairly flat, but the intersecting waterway can make it challenging to play. "Navigating the course was not easy," a golfer cautioned online. "Lots of crossing over the creek that was sometimes dangerous." If you're not feeling the links, Steeplechase Park offers basketball courts and soccer fields, as well as walking paths, picnic tables, and a dog park. The highly-rated Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club is also nearby, standing roughly 20 minutes outside of town.
Keep the good times rolling in Kyle, Texas
If listening to music during a night on the town is more your vibe, catch a few local shows while you're in town. Concerts take center stage at The Railhouse, a popular live-music spot in the heart of Kyle's historic downtown district. The venue also hosts a variety of other fun events throughout the week, including cash bingo games, karaoke, and trivia nights. Be sure to peruse The Railhouse's online calendar to see what's on the roster, and don't forget to read through the venue's policies before heading over.
The bar and dance club Room 111 is just steps away and boasts several rooms that churn out different styles of music. "The vibe is chill, good music always playing, and it's just a fun place to hang out," a Google review reads. Kyle also hosts a free concert series called "Jams on the Green," which is held at various times during the year at La Verde Park in the city's Brick and Mortar District.
A bevy of annual festivals rounds out Kyle's entertainment offerings. If you happen to visit during the summer, check out the Kyle Fair. The "Textravaganza," as it's called, is usually held in mid-May at Lake Kyle Park. Dig into Texas barbecue, hop on a carnival ride, and take in the live music performances with the locals. Enjoy a movie in the park, the full lineup of which can be found online, or shop for fresh produce and other local finds at Kyle Market Days, held at the Mary Kyle Hartson Park downtown on the second Saturday of each month.