One Of America's Top 10 Golf Courses Is A Pennsylvania Stunner With Championship Fairways

Merion Golf Club, in the Philly suburbs, has hosted some of the most storied tournaments in professional golf. In 1949, Ben Hogan, one of only six men to have completed golf's Grand Slam, was injured in a head-on collision with a Greyhound, which seemed destined to bring his career to a premature end. Doctors told him he might never walk again, never mind chase a ball around the fairways. Then, in 1950, following a period of rehab and spurred by sheer human willpower, he won the U.S. Open at Merion's East Course, drilling a 1-iron to 40 feet from the middle of the 18th fairway, in what is still one of the most iconic shots ever played.

There was some poetic symmetry when Justin Rose, an Olympic gold medalist, won his first (and to date only) major at Merion East in the 2013 U.S. Open. His winning approach to the 72nd green was hit just four paces from where Hogan hit his own championship-clinching shot 63 years earlier. Hoisting the trophy on Father's Day, Rose dedicated the victory to his dad, Ken, who had died a decade earlier from leukemia — and once again, images from Merion had been consecrated into golfing lore.

Merion, when set up correctly, bares its teeth on a major Sunday, causing all sorts of drama as the world's best golfers hack their way through chompy rough, deep bunkers, and springy, narrow fairways. But it's not just the TV moments that make this course, alongside Oakmont Country Club — the "hardest golf course in America" — the best Pennsylvania has to offer. Following a 2018 renovation at Merion, the twisting, challenging, and beautifully manicured course was ranked sixth in Golf Digest's American course rankings, making it a bucket lister for many keen amateur golfers.