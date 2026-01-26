These 5 Countries Deserve Way More Travel Recognition, According To Reddit
There are certain destinations that feel almost instinctive when planning a trip. As more people use apps to make travel plans, trending posts, viral videos, and travel vlogs noticeably lead to the same spots: A trip to Europe wouldn't be complete without Paris or London, while Bangkok or Tokyo frequently make it onto an Asian holiday bucket list. These cities have their merits, but the travel experience can be weighed down by overtourism, overpricing, and overhype.
In an r/travel discussion, Redditors shared an alternative travel bucket list — countries they believe deserve far more recognition than they currently receive. The thread revealed a handful of underrated destinations that have largely stayed out of the influencer and TikTok travel orbit. Across hundreds of comments, Taiwan, Laos, Slovenia, Georgia, and China emerged as favored underrated destinations.
Redditors' testimonials on why these countries deserve a stamp on your passport are nothing short of convincing. In addition to offering natural, cultural, and culinary experiences, genuine interactions with locals and a lack of crowds make these places even more meaningful to travelers. Digging deeper into these recommendations by consulting travel sites and firsthand accounts, here are the five countries that offer far more than meets the eye.
Taiwan
In addition to being an underrated paradise full of hot springs and national parks, Taiwan was also named East Asia's happiest country in 2025 — and the reputation holds, according to Redditors. Strong familial ties, robust infrastructure, reliable healthcare, and a reverence for both tradition and modernity leave a lasting impression on visitors. "I've been to almost every country in Asia including all the big ones — Japan China Korea India Vietnam Singapore Thailand etc and I can say with confidence that Taiwanese people are the most decent people I've met," u/Appropriate-String-4 praised. "Very kind and giving with strong morals and integrity. You'll never feel you're being ripped off or taken advantage of as a tourist. They have the best hospitality."
Besides the kindness and hospitality of its people, there are plenty of other reasons to visit (and revisit) Taiwan, starting with the breadth of natural wonders packed into this tiny island nation. Adventurers gravitate to Jade Mountain (Yushan), Northeast Asia's highest peak, and Taroko Gorge's above-ground tunnels, waterfalls, and sweeping canyon views. Underwater enthusiasts can island-hop around the Penghu archipelago west of Taiwan, or scuba dive off Taitung's offshore islands, Lanyu and Ludao.
Redditors heartily recommend Tainan. A city more than 400 years old, it is studded with temples, museums, and historical streets to meander through. "Tainan feels more Japanese (the building layout and the atmosphere) and a little more 'retro,'" u/lipcreampunk wrote on r/taiwan. Kaohsiung, located south of Tainan, was deemed a more dynamic and modern alternative with its spacious streets and convenient transportation. Add the amazing night markets for food and drink, and you've got yourself a destination that appeals to any type of traveler.
Laos
It's affordable, uncrowded, and underrated, yet Laos still hasn't quite reached the popularity of its neighbors, Thailand and Vietnam. And maybe that's a good thing. A Redditor described it as "Thailand 30 years ago," which aligned with u/Judazzz's sentiment that the country was suited to relaxation rather than partying. "Laos isn't about rushing through touristy checklists. It's about slowing down, meeting people who greet you with real smiles, and finding beauty in the simplest moments," noted u/SouthEastAsia_Travel.
Laos certainly holds its own in natural attractions. Adventure-prone travelers flock to the jungles of Luang Namtha for trekking, rafting, and kayaking. Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stuns with a dense concentration of Buddhist temples, a bustling handicrafts night market, and a display of colonial buildings around the town. It's also possible to visit waterfalls, limestone-carved caves, and traditional villages within the greater Luang Prabang area. A cruise down the Mekong River fully embraces the slower pace of the country, with slow boats passing palm tree-laden riverbanks and stopping by small rural villages, whether you've opted for a nine-hour excursion or a two-day trip.
"It has all the things that Vietnam and Thailand have: limestone mountains, rice fields, caves, waterfalls, temples but all of these things are cheaper and less crowded than in Thailand or Vietnam," u/cheeky_sailor summed up.
China
There is so much more to China than the Great Wall, and travelers in the know are eagerly taking advantage of it. Unbeknownst to many, China has granted mutual visa exemptions to 48 countries as of this writing, allowing visa-free entry for tourists from certain nations. It's the third-largest country in the world and spans five time zones (though it operates under one). But getting from one part of the country to another is made possible by an extensive network of high-speed trains, seven homegrown airlines, and reliable metro networks in major cities.
This gives tourists access to some of the world's most diverse and stunning natural landscapes. In the south, Guilin and Yangshuo showcase a tableau of staggered rice terraces and dramatic karst hills, while Hainan Island — the "Hawaii of China" — is crowded with beachgoers and sun-seekers year-round. Travel to central China's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park to see the enthralling sandstone quartz pillars immortalized in the movie Avatar. Locals and tourists willingly brave -22 degree Fahrenheit temperatures to gaze admiringly at the imposing snow and ice sculptures at the Ice Festival in Harbin, a city in northeastern China. Yunnan, a province that shares its borders with Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar, encompasses landscapes including mountain ranges and tropical forests.
"Outside of Beijing and Xi'an didn't see any non Chinese people and even in those cities I only saw a handful. If you want history, dynasties, bullet trains, ancient architecture, mega cities, stunning mountains its all there and it's a fraction of the cost," wrote a Redditor who called China "a perfect alternative to Japan." As far as diversity and authenticity go, China definitely deserves more recognition.
Georgia
Georgia is a country that not many tourists consider. Behind it is a Soviet past, and before it is a wave of recognition, with international arrivals spiking nearly 7% in 2025, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia. For first-time visitors, the capital Tbilisi is the perfect place to acclimate to the country. Just like its geographical location — perched between Europe and Asia — it makes room for two worlds, the old and the new.
The influences of Persia, Russia, and Europe are prominently displayed throughout the city, from the Art Nouveau mansions, Soviet-era buildings, to the Orthodox churches and a 4th-century hilltop fortress. Meanwhile, some old buildings have been converted to serve new, exciting purposes, like Fabrika, a warehouse-turned-alternative hotspot that hosts cafes, co-working spaces, studios, and shops; or Bassiani, an old stadium-turned-techno club. Outside the capital, there is a slew of attractions and activities to suit any type of tourist itinerary, from wine tastings in the wine region of Kakheti to exploring Mtskheta's cathedral and monasteries, both UNESCO World Heritage sites.
But what stayed with certain Redditors after their travels was the hospitality of the locals. "Almost every Georgian I interacted with was helpful and kind to me but NOT pushy," u/solotravel, who backpacked through Georgia, wrote. "Many people gave me things for free for seemingly no reason (and sometimes for a reason – a woman gave me an entire wheel of cheese after I helped her carry her bag up some stairs). I had learned a handful of words in Georgian and people were super nice about it."
Slovenia
"Like Switzerland, but so much more affordable," was how u/Acceptable_Mammoth23 described Slovenia — a convincing argument to book the next flight there if there ever was one. It is a destination that flies under the radar, often overlooked for neighboring Austria, Italy, or Croatia. But this small Central European country can offer what other famous (and overtouristed) European destinations possess. Lake Bled rivals the glacial beauty of Swiss lakes; the Julian Alps mirror the mountain tableau of Austria's Tyrol; and the coastal city of Piran, with its paved streets and colorful facades, exudes a Venetian vibe — the result of over five centuries of being ruled by Venice. All this, at a fraction of the price — and without the crowds. "It's worth noting that even in peak season, Slovenia is far less crowded than places like Venice, Paris or Dubrovnik," Luxury Slovenia partner Matej Knific told Condé Nast Traveler.
The capital Ljubljana is a car-free city, the result of its campaign to pivot to sustainability. Pedestrians can amble through the cobbled streets of the Old Town and take in the architectural mix of Neoclassical, Baroque, and Art Nouveau structures. Outside the capital, there are hikes to take in the Julian Alps, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve designated region, castles to visit in the Posavje Region, and otherworldly caves to explore in the Karst region.
Meanwhile, oenophiles should carve out time for Goriska Brda, Slovenia's wine region. Its rolling vineyards and quaint villages often draw parallels to Tuscany. The culinary scene is influenced by Italian, Austrian, and Balkan flavors. "Often overlooked when people plan European trips, but the food and wine scene is fantastic, and you get a mix of lakes, mountains, and picturesque towns all in one compact country," u/Team-FTLO commented.
Methodology
A passionate discussion on Reddit's r/travel was the jumping-off point for identifying the countries that deserved more recognition. After reading through the comments, we based our selection on the countries that were mentioned multiple times, taking note of the user testimonials explaining why they were underrated — whether it was a matter of affordability, lack of crowds, untouched appeal, and local interactions.
Taiwan, Laos, China, Georgia, and Slovenia fulfilled these criteria. We then dug deeper into country-specific Reddit threads on these destinations for firsthand experiences from even more travelers. We also bolstered our choice of destinations with insights from reputable travel publications like Lonely Planet, Travel and Leisure, Vice, CNBC, National Geographic, BBC, Fodor's, and Condé Nast Traveler, among others. Official tourism statistics, tour guide companies, and travel blogs strengthened the case of each country as an underrated destination deserving attention.