These 5 Countries Deserve Way More Travel Recognition, According To Reddit

There are certain destinations that feel almost instinctive when planning a trip. As more people use apps to make travel plans, trending posts, viral videos, and travel vlogs noticeably lead to the same spots: A trip to Europe wouldn't be complete without Paris or London, while Bangkok or Tokyo frequently make it onto an Asian holiday bucket list. These cities have their merits, but the travel experience can be weighed down by overtourism, overpricing, and overhype.

In an r/travel discussion, Redditors shared an alternative travel bucket list — countries they believe deserve far more recognition than they currently receive. The thread revealed a handful of underrated destinations that have largely stayed out of the influencer and TikTok travel orbit. Across hundreds of comments, Taiwan, Laos, Slovenia, Georgia, and China emerged as favored underrated destinations.

Redditors' testimonials on why these countries deserve a stamp on your passport are nothing short of convincing. In addition to offering natural, cultural, and culinary experiences, genuine interactions with locals and a lack of crowds make these places even more meaningful to travelers. Digging deeper into these recommendations by consulting travel sites and firsthand accounts, here are the five countries that offer far more than meets the eye.