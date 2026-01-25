Rick Steves Calls Out One Of The Biggest Obstacles Many Vacations Face

When it comes to the big, wide world of travel, there are some voices that carry a whole lot of weight. It could be British comedian-turned-globetrotter, Michael Palin, author of "Pole To Pole" and veteran of round-the-world trips. It could be explorer and writer, Levison Wood, a man who walked the whole length of the Himalayas. But, for Americans, particularly those pining after the old towns of Europe, there's one name that stands out from the crowd as perhaps the most iconic of all: Rick Steves. Since 1976, he's produced countless guidebooks, run travel radio shows, and even designed tailor-made tours, and he has one piece of advice that should help you overcome a huge hurdle to a good vacation.

There's a saying out there that sums it up: "Don't let perfect be the enemy of good." It's been attributed to the French Enlightenment thinker Voltaire, but it's an accurate summary of Rick Steves' own advice. Yep, in a blog post entitled "Making the Most of Your European Trip," Steves hammers home the need to be flexible and spontaneous, or, as he so tersely puts it, "braced for some surprises, good and bad."

He takes pains to point out that there's no such thing as the "perfect" trip. Things go wrong all the time; things you cannot predict will happen. Thankfully, this travel guru also moves to offer a series of tips that should help when stuff goes south. And, just like the very best Rick Steves travel tips, they are usable, workable solutions, ranging from proper planning and forcing yourself to be a little extroverted, to talking to the locals and embracing the glorious uncertainty of travel.