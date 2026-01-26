Madison's 'Bohemian, Hippie' Street Is A Walkable Wisconsin Fun Zone Of Shops, Restaurants, And Festivals

Extending from Machinery Row Bicycles — just a stone's throw from the Wisconsin State Capitol — to the Yahara River, Willy Street is more than just a road. It's an entire district of sorts, situated in the Marquette neighborhood. Willy Street acts as a vital lifeline for this area, surrounded by Victorian and Craftsman homes that speak of Madison's rich history.

Start your visit to Willy Street by doing a bit of shopping. Pop into the St. Vincent de Paul store for some good ol' fashioned thrifting, pick up some custom handcrafted gifts at Hazel General Store, or browse the vintage toys and collectibles at Meep Meepleton's World of Fun. If you need a sugar or caffeine boost to keep you going, swing in for some pastries fresh out of the oven at Batch Bakehouse, or sit down for quality coffee at Mother Fool's Coffeehouse, which embraces the district's hippie spirit with organic drinks, vegan baked goods, open mic events, and art exhibitions.

For entertainment paired with history, check out a show at the Barrymore Theater, one of Willy Street's most iconic landmarks. Built in 1929, this 971-capacity venue features live music, independent films, standup comedy, and more. While perhaps a bit worn-in, this is a building that certainly retains its classic charms. "The theater is one of those really cool old-style venues," remarked one visitor on Tripadvisor. "It has a funky sort of feel that works perfectly in Madison. Quite frankly, it really reminds me of the places that were around in my college days in the late 60's and early 70's."