Wisconsin's Wealthiest Suburb Is Known For Its Small-Town Charm And Gateway To Nearby Lakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee may be a busy, bustling hub, but there are plenty of ways to escape the big city without straying too far. Tucked along the outskirts of Wisconsin's largest city is one such escape, where small-town charm can be found in droves. Chenequa is a village 30 miles west of Milwaukee, nestled in Wisconsin's Lake Country. The village surrounds the 703-acre Pine Lake, and includes parts of Beaver Lake to the east and North Lake to the north. Not only is this charming village surrounded by natural beauty, but it is also the state's wealthiest suburb, according to Forbes.

With a population of about 817 residents, this charming village maintains a small-town, rural feel despite its close proximity to the lively Milwaukee. Chenequa is easily accessible from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is about 35 miles away, where you can rent a car for a short drive to the town. As for lodging, there are plenty of cost-efficient options nearby, such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the nearby Delafield, a city with award-winning food. For a more upscale stay, try Mon Bijou, a boutique hotel in a historic circa-1879 mansion about 10 miles away in Oconomowoc.