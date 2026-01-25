Wisconsin's Wealthiest Suburb Is Known For Its Small-Town Charm And Gateway To Nearby Lakes
Milwaukee may be a busy, bustling hub, but there are plenty of ways to escape the big city without straying too far. Tucked along the outskirts of Wisconsin's largest city is one such escape, where small-town charm can be found in droves. Chenequa is a village 30 miles west of Milwaukee, nestled in Wisconsin's Lake Country. The village surrounds the 703-acre Pine Lake, and includes parts of Beaver Lake to the east and North Lake to the north. Not only is this charming village surrounded by natural beauty, but it is also the state's wealthiest suburb, according to Forbes.
With a population of about 817 residents, this charming village maintains a small-town, rural feel despite its close proximity to the lively Milwaukee. Chenequa is easily accessible from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is about 35 miles away, where you can rent a car for a short drive to the town. As for lodging, there are plenty of cost-efficient options nearby, such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the nearby Delafield, a city with award-winning food. For a more upscale stay, try Mon Bijou, a boutique hotel in a historic circa-1879 mansion about 10 miles away in Oconomowoc.
Immerse yourself in Chenequa's small-town charm
Nestled in Waukesha County, Chenequa's small-town charm makes it an attractive option for retirees and families. Incorporated in 1928, this is a family-friendly community with excellent public schools and low crime rates, according to Niche, making it a great place to consider setting down roots. Many of the businesses in and near Chenequa are locally owned, such as Stone Bank Farm Market, a year-round market that often hosts events to bring the local community together. There are plenty of local shops in the nearby Hartland, a lovely village with tasty eateries, such as Kalon Boutique, a trendy women's clothing store noted for its kind and helpful staff on Yelp.
Chenequa's small-town charm is maintained by zoning laws requiring large minimum lot sizes, allowing the area to retain a spacious, rural atmosphere. Since 1985, the community has been named a "Tree City USA" each year, and it's one of the smallest destinations to achieve this recognition. While Chenequa itself is mainly residential, it acts as a great access point to areas like Nashotah Park, a scenic 444-acre park filled with diverse wildlife and nature trails. The park's unique landscape is due to a glacial advance over 10,000 years ago, which created features such as a lake and a cedar glade, providing fishing and hiking opportunities for visitors.
Explore Wisconsin's Lake Country
Chenequa sits in the heart of Lake Country, a scenic region of northwestern Waukesha County known for its numerous lakes. The village of Chenequa surrounds Pine Lake, with affluent properties and rare white pine trees lining its shores. In fact, the village is named after the Native Potawatomi word for pine, "Chenequa", due to the prevalence of those white pines. Noted for its water clarity, Pine Lake offers excellent swimming and fishing, with fish species such as northern pike, walleye, and bass. It also has a public boat landing for easy water access.
Beaver Lake, to the east, is a 313-acre lake near the village that provides even more fishing opportunities, though its access is restricted for non-residents. North Lake is the northernmost lake near Chenequa, sitting between the village and the nearby town of Merton. Spanning approximately 437 acres, this quiet, private lake has no public boat access, giving residents a special lake for their communities. Regardless of the lake you choose to visit, you'll be met with stunning views and a tranquil atmosphere.
Though Chenequa has three lakes in close proximity, there is still much to explore in Lake Country. With over 20 lakes in Waukesha County's Lake Country, Chenequa makes for a great access point to everything that this picturesque region has to offer. Just about 15 minutes away is Pewaukee, a timeless suburb with a lively downtown. That's where you'll find Pewaukee Lake, a 2,437-acre lake and the largest in Waukesha's Lake Country.