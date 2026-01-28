One Of London's Top Michelin Star Restaurants Just Opened On The Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas, Nevada, has often borrowed inspiration from Europe's cultural attractions and recreated them Sin City-style. There's the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, and the gondola rides at The Venetian Resort, one of the world's biggest hotels. Plus, the High Roller observation wheel is a nod to London's Eye. Most recently, the city has welcomed a new location of Gymkhana, London's glitzy two-star Michelin restaurant. As a part of the Aria Resort and Casino, Gymkhana is the first high-end Indian restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

When the London location first opened in an intimate townhome in 2013, it only took Gymkhana a year to earn a Michelin star and designation as the Best Restaurant in the U.K. by Restaurant; it earned its second Michelin star in 2024. Diners quickly took to the richly spiced fare inspired by North, South, and West Indian cuisine, such as tandoori masala lamb chops and wild tiger prawns. With a decadent yet cozy atmosphere, the enterprise, conceived by the Sethi siblings of JKS Restaurants, pays homage to India's historic members' clubs, where high society gathered for cocktails, bites, and polo.

In the Las Vegas location, diners can expect an even more exuberant interior, with 175 seats. Open since December 2025, you'll walk through green double doors into a dimly-lit bar and lounge, leading into a dining room with coffered red ceilings, paisley carpets, and green leather banquettes. Amid the luxe fixtures of marble, polished dark woods, and cut-glass chandeliers, there's even a more secluded space, aptly named the Vault. Fans of Indian food will find staples like biryanis, curries, and tandoor-grilled specialties, created by executive chef Srikant Kumar. Showy cocktails and other-worldly desserts complete the repast.