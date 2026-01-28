One Of London's Top Michelin Star Restaurants Just Opened On The Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, Nevada, has often borrowed inspiration from Europe's cultural attractions and recreated them Sin City-style. There's the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, and the gondola rides at The Venetian Resort, one of the world's biggest hotels. Plus, the High Roller observation wheel is a nod to London's Eye. Most recently, the city has welcomed a new location of Gymkhana, London's glitzy two-star Michelin restaurant. As a part of the Aria Resort and Casino, Gymkhana is the first high-end Indian restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.
When the London location first opened in an intimate townhome in 2013, it only took Gymkhana a year to earn a Michelin star and designation as the Best Restaurant in the U.K. by Restaurant; it earned its second Michelin star in 2024. Diners quickly took to the richly spiced fare inspired by North, South, and West Indian cuisine, such as tandoori masala lamb chops and wild tiger prawns. With a decadent yet cozy atmosphere, the enterprise, conceived by the Sethi siblings of JKS Restaurants, pays homage to India's historic members' clubs, where high society gathered for cocktails, bites, and polo.
In the Las Vegas location, diners can expect an even more exuberant interior, with 175 seats. Open since December 2025, you'll walk through green double doors into a dimly-lit bar and lounge, leading into a dining room with coffered red ceilings, paisley carpets, and green leather banquettes. Amid the luxe fixtures of marble, polished dark woods, and cut-glass chandeliers, there's even a more secluded space, aptly named the Vault. Fans of Indian food will find staples like biryanis, curries, and tandoor-grilled specialties, created by executive chef Srikant Kumar. Showy cocktails and other-worldly desserts complete the repast.
The Gymkhana dining experience
Standouts on Gymkhana's menu include the signature tandoori masala lamb chops, chicken butter masala, and venison biryani with a golden crust. New to the Las Vegas restaurant are beef dishes, including beef short rib pepper fry and naan stuffed with Wagyu. Prices range from $15 to $35 for side dishes and appetizers, while main courses range from $28 to $75. Indian-inspired cocktails and sweet treats complement the meals, including a maharaja margarita made with smoky pineapple syrup, a chai and whisky ginger cocktail, cardamom and basmati rice kheer, and mango sweet milk dumplings.
Such pricing is on par with the high-stakes dining scene in this gambling mecca, which is no stranger to award-winning, exclusive restaurants worth the hassle of snagging a reservation. Indeed, Las Vegas needs a constant churn of novelty for its nearly 40 million tourists and diehard fans who return annually to America's most fun city. Gymkhana joins a handful of other Las Vegas restaurants that once earned a Michelin accolade, including Wing Lei at the Wynn.
Yelp reviews so far praise the quality of the food and ambiance, but some have noted a few new-restaurant hiccups, especially when it comes to service. To avoid being turned away at the door, make a reservation, which opens 45 days in advance. The good news is that the Las Vegas location doesn't require reservation deposits or dining minimums like in London (although you'll be charged a no-show fee if you don't cancel at least 24 hours in advance). Children under the age of 6 are not allowed, and diners must follow a business-casual dress code. Open daily, the restaurant serves dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, staying open until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.