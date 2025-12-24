Las Vegas' 5 Most Exclusive Restaurants That Are Worth The Hassle To Book A Reservation
When most people think of Las Vegas, the activities that often come to mind include gambling at the casinos, watching world-class shows, or experiencing some of the best bars and clubs. However, Sin City is also a culinary paradise, bursting with restaurants and cafes to satisfy all kinds of taste buds. In fact, you could arrange your whole vacation based on the kind of food you enjoy the most, such as sampling the 10 Las Vegas restaurants with the most mouth-watering sandwiches, or choosing a niche option like Blackout, a unique restaurant that offers a surreal experience to feed all your senses.
Although there are numerous world-class restaurants throughout the city, we're looking at those that offer the most exclusive and decadent experiences. These places aren't for the budget-minded, but they're still worth the hassle of booking a reservation. In fact, they're so exclusive that you might want to start vacation planning by booking your table first, then arranging accommodations and transportation around that. For example, at Carbone, reservations open 30 days in advance and time slots fill fast, so you might not want to have a flight or hotel until your table is confirmed, just in case.
We chose these five restaurants based on including a variety of cuisines and unique dining experiences. In this case, it's not just about the menu prices or the fanciness of the dishes, but the decor, ambience, and promise of a one-of-a-kind meal you can only get in Vegas. Whether you're looking for a luxurious Vegas excursion, are trying to celebrate a special holiday or anniversary, or just want to see how the other half lives, here are our picks for the five most exclusive restaurants in Las Vegas.
Bazaar Meat
Since 1999, the Venetian has become an iconic Strip-side hotel, complete with world-class restaurants, a luxury spa, and easy access to the Sphere. In fact, you could literally spend all of your time dining at the restaurants within the Venetian and the Palazzo and be impressed with each one. However, for our list, we're focused on a quintessential Las Vegas dining experience, the classic steakhouse. Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres offers a gilded dining experience that harkens back to the city's roots with a chic, modern update.
The menu is about as decadent as they come, featuring standard steakhouse fare like ribeye and black angus steaks along with more exotic options like a whole suckling pig, Spanish-style Iberico jamon, and the world-famous Wagyu beef, which is flown in from Japan. You can even see from which Japanese prefecture your steak originated. Additionally, you can order raw oysters, meat sandwiches, lamb bacon, Basque-style pork sausage, or miso chicken. It's not called Bazaar Meat for nothing.
As far as the restaurant's exclusivity, it's only open for five hours each day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. While they do accept walk-ins, expect to wait a while, especially on the weekends. According to reviewers on Reddit, bar seating is more flexible, but if you're trying to get the entire experience, you'll need a table. Also, if you're interested in ordering a whole suckling pig, you'll need to reserve it at least 24 hours in advance.
Carbone
If you're in the mood for gourmet Italian dishes, Las Vegas has plenty of options, including Battista's Hole in the Wall, a classic joint without windows and a menu attached to the wall. However, if you want a more exclusive, high-end experience, Carbone is the place to be. It's located on the southern edge of the Strip, across from the MGM Grand, inside the ARIA Hotel and Resort, and has been serving Sin City since 2013.
The menu is full of classic favorites and traditional Italian dishes to placate even the most devout Italian aficionado. Pasta options include lobster ravioli, spicy rigatoni vodka, linguini vongole, fettuccine con funghi, and lasagna bianco. However, for the last item, the menu says to inquire, so you'll want to be upfront with your server if you're planning on getting it. If you're not into pasta, you can get snapper, salmon, veal, lamb chops, ribeye steaks, and cherry pepper ribs.
According to the website, Carbone is "perennially booked," so it's not a place you can just walk in and find a table. Instead, reservations open 30 days in advance, so you have to plan accordingly. Spots can also fill in quickly, so you'll need to be on top of things if you hope to get a decent table at the time you want.
É by Jose Andres
You might be surprised to see José Andrés on this list more than once, but É is a slightly more extravagant and exclusive experience than Bazaar Meat. For one, you can only book your spot three months in advance, and there are only 10 "shows" per week, so you have to be quick on the draw if you want to get a seat. Even the restaurant's location is slightly hidden, tucked in a private room in the Cosmopolitan, an elegant casino in the heart of Vegas, that's perfect for a lavish getaway.
In case the word "show" doesn't illustrate the pomp and circumstance of the evening, dining at É is much more unique than other exclusive restaurants in Las Vegas. First, you get a 25-course meal, full of "Spanish avant-garde dishes." According to one reviewer, despite its high-end appeal and reservation-only design, the experience doesn't feel pretentious or snooty. Instead, the staff treats you like friends who want you to have the best meal possible.
But what kinds of dishes do you get at É? According to the same review, options include an edible tree, a gelatin ball full of liquor, and caviar served atop a piece of gold leaf and a slice of Iberico ham. While these options may seem outlandish to some, the flavor combinations are sublime, and there's something whimsical about eating such specialty items, especially with a world-famous chef at the helm.
Nobu
Even if you're not well-versed in high-end cuisine, chances are you might have heard of Nobu. The restaurant, named after its head chef, Nobu Matsuhisa, became world-famous after actor Robert DeNiro convinced him to open multiple locations. The Nobu in Las Vegas is in the heart of Caesar's Palace, which makes sense because its cuisine is fit for imperial royalty. Also, because Nobu is so well-known, you'll need to make reservations as far in advance as possible, especially during holiday weekends or special events.
Part of what makes Nobu so remarkable is that it's a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cultures, creating a unique blend of flavors and seasonings. However, the most notable and exclusive menu option is the omakase, a multi-course meal that takes your taste buds on a culinary adventure. While the price isn't listed on the website, the whole meal costs roughly $300 according to posts online. Nobu also says it's not available after 9 p.m. and that the whole table must participate. The omakase consists of a mix of sashimi, meats, drinks, and other gourmet dishes, akin to the "show" at É.
But if you're not trying to do the whole omakase experience, the menu is diverse and expansive. Nobu focuses on sashimi, grilled meats, tempura, and even tacos. However, these tacos include such decadent ingredients as lobster, wagyu beef, and caviar.
Wing Lei
Last, but certainly not least, is the illustrious and luxurious restaurant Wing Lei. Located at Las Vegas' largest casino, known for luxe shopping and picturesque gardens, this restaurant is somewhat akin to royalty within Sin City's dining scene. That's because it's the first Chinese restaurant in America to earn a coveted Michelin star, and it's also received the Forbes five-star award multiple years in a row. With that kind of a pedigree, it makes sense that getting a table can be a challenge, so you'll want to reserve a spot at least a couple of weeks beforehand if possible. The restaurant is also only open for four hours on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday, and 4.5 hours on Friday and Saturday.
The menu at Wing Lei is so decadent that even the appetizers are elegant and refined. Some highlights from the starter menu include Alaskan king crab salad, wagyu beef rolls, and even chilled abalone. As you move down the list, the options get even bigger and better, but one of Wing Lei's signature dishes is a whole Peking duck, which comes with as much pomp and circumstance as you would imagine for such a fancy establishment.
As with Nobu, Wing Lei has a signature tasting menu that takes you on a culinary tour of gourmet Chinese cuisine. The dishes include the Peking duck, red king crab merus, braised prime short rib, truffle soup dumplings, wild glacier sea bass, and a chef's selection of different desserts.
Methodology
With no shortage of fine dining establishments on and off the strip, it's hard to narrow down any list to just five. First, we looked at roundups and reviews for exclusive restaurants in Las Vegas, like this one from Eater and another from Tasting Table, to help us focus our attention on the right places. Then, we read through customer reviews on sites like Yelp and social media posts like this Reddit thread to see what people were saying about each spot. Because this list is exclusive restaurants that are worth the hassle, we were on the lookout for disappointed diners who felt the pomp and circumstance wasn't worth the higher price. Also, while other restaurants may have slightly higher online ratings, we avoided places that may feel like a typical fancy dining experience that you could have in any city.
Finally, for our purposes, we wanted a good variety of culinary experiences, including different flavors, cuisines, and atmospheres. For example, if you want a chic, modern meal, Nobu might be the best bet. Or, if you're looking for a classic steakhouse, Bazaar Meat is a fantastic choice. Overall, while Vegas is practically drowning in excellent fine dining options, this list should help you find a world-class meal that's worth splurging on.