Milwaukee's Most-Photographed Outdoor Art Gallery Is A Walkable Alley With Vibrant Sights
Cream City — as Milwaukee is sometimes called – is anything but beige-boring. This affordable Midwest gem is home to excellent breweries, lakeside beaches, superb thrifting, and good food, along with a robust, if often underrated, art scene. Stylish neighborhoods full of charming homes, historic architecture, and abundant creative talent are anchored by institutions like the Milwaukee Art Museum along Lake Michigan's shoreline in the Juneau neighborhood. One of the best places to experience Milwaukee's vibrant public art is Black Cat Alley, a brick-walled passage adorned with works from dozens of local and international artists. Tucked into the city's East Side, the alley, which is also touted as one of the most photographed spots in the city, has been delighting visitors for nearly a decade with its colorful, ever-evolving murals. Today, 21 detailed mural installations by 24 artists, along with a garden and pavement quotations, keep the space bright and welcoming.
Owned and managed by the East Side Business Improvement District, Black Cat Alley is partly the brainchild of Tim Decker, a former art lecturer at Peck School of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 2016, Decker teamed up with the East Side BID to transform the area – once known for illicit and unsafe activities — into an accessible space for celebration and artistic expression. The initial transformation featured 25 large-scale murals from 11 local and global artists, selected by a committee, with new works added regularly. QR codes throughout the alley allow visitors to learn more about the artwork and the artists behind it.
The alley is well-lit, free, and open year-round; just be sure to dress warmly if you're exploring during a cold Milwaukee winter. "This is one of the most Instagrammable spots in Milwaukee," wrote blogger Lori Helke. "A phenomenal display of unique and creative art," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "An easy stop in a hip neighborhood. Do not miss this."
After checking out the art, there's plenty to do in Milwaukee's East Side
Located at the intersection of North Avenue and Ivanhoe Place, the pedestrian-only Black Cat Alley sits behind the historic Oriental Theatre, running parallel to North Prospect Avenue between East Kenilworth Place and East Ivanhoe Place, adjacent to Ivanhoe Plaza. Enter via stairs on Prospect Avenue near AXE MKE, or through the accessible entrance on Ivanhoe near the former Crossroads Collective food hall: Keep your eyes peeled, as the entrances are easy to miss. Once inside, you're surrounded by vibrant murals stretching high on old brick buildings. The Alley frequently hosts special events and pop-ups, inviting the community to take part.
After your art stroll, look for Shanghai, a hidden, award-winning speakeasy with a lofty cocktail menu. Inside, the vibes are intimate, and the drinks are inventive and strong — but reservations are highly recommended. "Shanghai is fantastic," wrote a reviewer on Reddit. "Most underrated bar in town." Another spot to whet your whistle is AXE MKE, which features a full bar along with private axe-throwing lanes — the perfect place for a group date. Or for a different kind of night out, catch vintage and modern movies in 70mm at the Oriental Theatre, a historic venue now run by Film Milwaukee. A short distance south is the popular Sip & Purr Cat Café, where visitors can enjoy coffee or wine tastings and reserve time in the cat lounge featuring adoptable kittens. While Black Cat Alley is best experienced in person, if you can't make a trip to Milwaukee, you can still explore many of its murals through Google Arts & Culture or the alley's official Instagram account.