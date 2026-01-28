Milwaukee's Most-Photographed Outdoor Art Gallery Is A Walkable Alley With Vibrant Sights

Cream City — as Milwaukee is sometimes called – is anything but beige-boring. This affordable Midwest gem is home to excellent breweries, lakeside beaches, superb thrifting, and good food, along with a robust, if often underrated, art scene. Stylish neighborhoods full of charming homes, historic architecture, and abundant creative talent are anchored by institutions like the Milwaukee Art Museum along Lake Michigan's shoreline in the Juneau neighborhood. One of the best places to experience Milwaukee's vibrant public art is Black Cat Alley, a brick-walled passage adorned with works from dozens of local and international artists. Tucked into the city's East Side, the alley, which is also touted as one of the most photographed spots in the city, has been delighting visitors for nearly a decade with its colorful, ever-evolving murals. Today, 21 detailed mural installations by 24 artists, along with a garden and pavement quotations, keep the space bright and welcoming.

Owned and managed by the East Side Business Improvement District, Black Cat Alley is partly the brainchild of Tim Decker, a former art lecturer at Peck School of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 2016, Decker teamed up with the East Side BID to transform the area – once known for illicit and unsafe activities — into an accessible space for celebration and artistic expression. The initial transformation featured 25 large-scale murals from 11 local and global artists, selected by a committee, with new works added regularly. QR codes throughout the alley allow visitors to learn more about the artwork and the artists behind it.

The alley is well-lit, free, and open year-round; just be sure to dress warmly if you're exploring during a cold Milwaukee winter. "This is one of the most Instagrammable spots in Milwaukee," wrote blogger Lori Helke. "A phenomenal display of unique and creative art," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "An easy stop in a hip neighborhood. Do not miss this."