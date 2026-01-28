Myrtle Beach's Premier Family-Friendly Destination Is Full Of Go Karts, Golf, And An Arcade

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is one of America's favorite getaways, and it's no wonder, with its miles of sandy beaches and fantastic activities. Myrtle Beach is particularly well known as a music and nightlife hotspot, but beyond dancing the night away or lounging on the beach, this coastal city also has plenty of family fun. One such great Myrtle Beach spot for the whole family is the Broadway Grand Prix. It's right across the street from Broadway at the Beach (which has Coney Island vibes), boasting go-kart race tracks, mini golf, an arcade, food, and more.

If your family has a need for speed, there are seven go-kart tracks, each designed with a different type of ride in mind. The longest course is the Grand Prix Pro Track with all kinds of twists and turns. For something even faster, the aptly named Speed Racer course has the fastest karts. If you want something a bit more chill, there's the Family Track, which is one of the routes with the option for a two-seater vehicle.

Along with the kart tracks, the Broadway Grand Prix also has bumper cars and two 18-hole mini golf courses. Plus, there's also a flight simulator where you feel like you're riding a roller coaster. Indoors, you'll find a 20,000-square-foot arcade with all kinds of games, including classics like skeeball. If you have little ones, the Kids Zone has miniature go-karts and a separate gentle track, along with rides like the Tooter Train and the Tea Cups.