Myrtle Beach's Premier Family-Friendly Destination Is Full Of Go Karts, Golf, And An Arcade
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is one of America's favorite getaways, and it's no wonder, with its miles of sandy beaches and fantastic activities. Myrtle Beach is particularly well known as a music and nightlife hotspot, but beyond dancing the night away or lounging on the beach, this coastal city also has plenty of family fun. One such great Myrtle Beach spot for the whole family is the Broadway Grand Prix. It's right across the street from Broadway at the Beach (which has Coney Island vibes), boasting go-kart race tracks, mini golf, an arcade, food, and more.
If your family has a need for speed, there are seven go-kart tracks, each designed with a different type of ride in mind. The longest course is the Grand Prix Pro Track with all kinds of twists and turns. For something even faster, the aptly named Speed Racer course has the fastest karts. If you want something a bit more chill, there's the Family Track, which is one of the routes with the option for a two-seater vehicle.
Along with the kart tracks, the Broadway Grand Prix also has bumper cars and two 18-hole mini golf courses. Plus, there's also a flight simulator where you feel like you're riding a roller coaster. Indoors, you'll find a 20,000-square-foot arcade with all kinds of games, including classics like skeeball. If you have little ones, the Kids Zone has miniature go-karts and a separate gentle track, along with rides like the Tooter Train and the Tea Cups.
Things to know when visiting the Broadway Grand Prix
To keep you fueled for your full day of fun at Broadway Grand Prix, there are three different dining options. The Pit Stop Cafe offers burgers, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and the like. The Snack Shack serves fair-style foods like funnel cakes, corn dogs, and fries, and Rick's Race Shed has lemonade, hot dogs, and snow cones. One visitor on Tripadvisor notes, "The staff was friendly, the tracks were well maintained, and the whole atmosphere was full of energy and laughs. Highly recommend for a fun, budget friendly family outing!"
Before you go, keep in mind that what you can do here is based on height instead of age. All of the activities require a height of at least 36 inches. Each track has different height requirements, but riders over 60 inches are clear for all of them. For those wanting to drive a double cart, which is available on four of the tracks, you have to have a driver's license. To fully take advantage of the attractions, you can buy an All You Can Ride wristband (which includes endless golf at the mini golf courses). Prices vary by height, as those 48 inches and taller can get it for $49.99. You can buy the wristbands online ahead of time and get a few dollars off, as well. However, the park is closed during January and part of February, so check out the calendar for the exact dates and times it is open.