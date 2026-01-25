People Visit One Restaurant In California To Complete This Sundae Challenge And Win Free Ice Cream For A Year

If you were the type of kid who loved ice cream so much that you always dove right in and got a brain freeze, you may want to book your next ticket to California. Located 25 miles outside of San Francisco in Walnut Creek, an East Bay shopping haven, the San Francisco Creamery Co. has been serving up its homemade ice cream since 2004. Based on the old-fashioned ice cream parlors of the 1930s and 1940s, this popular restaurant stands apart from the plethora of ice cream shops in Walnut Creek thanks to something called the Kitchen Sink.

Featured on Season 2 of the Travel Channel's "Man v Food," the Kitchen Sink is an enormous sundae featuring eight flavors of ice cream, three bananas, and enough toppings and whipped cream to make anyone's heart content. Advertised as appropriate to serve at large birthday parties, it's also part of something the restaurant calls the Kitchen Sink Challenge. Host Adam Richman passed the challenge by devouring the two gallons of ice cream together with all the toppings in under an hour. Over 15 years later, the rules have changed slightly but the challenge is still the same, complete the sundae in the outlined time and win free ice cream for a year.

So how do you win and get the free ice cream? Currently, in order to win the challenge, the contestant must eat the entire sundae in less than 30 minutes using the provided utensils. To make things even more difficult, if you decide to compete, you may not step away from the table to use the restroom and if you can't hold down the ice cream, you will be disqualified.