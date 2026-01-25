Outside Trenton Is New Jersey's Picturesque Community With Award-Winning Wine And Laid-Back Vibes
New Jersey's riverside capital of Trenton is a walkable museum detailing some of America's most pivotal historical moments. But as much as the city is worth exploring, it's also worth using as a base for discovering some of Jersey's smaller communities nearby. The countryside roads fan out from the city's limits, leading you to charming towns tucked away among farmland and forests. One of these towns is Ringoes, a laid-back community only 30 minutes from Trenton, where winemakers coax travelers away from city life with award-winning varietals.
Ringoes' population doesn't crack 1,000 people, which is a far cry from the 90,000-plus residents living in Trenton and even further from the 1.6 million living in Philadelphia, 45 miles away. As you can probably imagine, life slows down considerably here. You can feel it as you drive into town along Route 179, passing multi-story Americana homes with grassy front yards. Ringoes' laid-back personality also comes through its various dining and drinking establishments, including a few classic American diners where the coffee is always on, food is cheap, and locals mingle in leather booths. But Ringoes' real draw is its surprisingly high-quality wine scene.
Taste award-winning wine in Ringoes' tranquil countryside
Ringoes is considered one of the first stops on any New Jersey wine tasting tour worth its grapes. You'll find two prominent wineries offering tastings, tours, and some rather unique experiences just outside of town. Old York Cellars is only a five-minute drive away, stocking multiple award-winning wines available for tastings and purchase. The cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, rosé reserve, chardonnay, and pinot gris have won multiple gold and silver medals at local and international competitions.
You can experience the wine at Old York Cellars in various ways, from sommelier-guided wine tastings in a rustic room to a two-hour self-guided tasting and food pairing sitting outside overlooking the vineyard. You could also book a private cabana with a firepit and vineyard vistas — one of the winery's more romantic options. There are special events throughout the month, including wine and comedy nights, monthly dinners with guest chefs, and weekend brunches showcasing sparkling wines. The festivities may not be as outlandish as the festive grape-stomping events at Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere, but they still provide a lot of fun and indulgence.
About a 10-minute drive from Old York Cellars is Ringoes' second and equally enticing winery, Unionville Vineyards. Visit the winery's tasting room between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to try award-winning varietals, including Bordeaux-style red blends, reserve sauvignon blanc, and various chardonnays. When the weather's warm, you can sip on wine in the grassy picnic area or on a brick patio, soaking up views of rolling vineyards and leafy trees. Unionville Vineyards also hosts events, including live music and free tastings of new release wines during certain months.
Ringoes' beautiful countryside and community sights
Ringoes provides numerous ways to get out and embrace its picturesque countryside. The Pryde's Point Trailhead is a five-minute drive south of town for anyone interested in exploring on foot. This leisurely trek takes you through woodlands and along Alexauken Creek, where you can picnic on the rocks by the flowing water. Keep an eye out for the ruins of an abandoned home, and double-check for ticks once you're finished. The 2.2-mile trek shouldn't take more than one hour, according to AllTrails.
The community of Ringoes also offers numerous photo opportunities in the form of historic buildings. Take a slow drive down Old York and John Ringo roads to see these notable landmarks. The old-school architecture of Ringoes Grange No.12, the green facade of 1084 Old York Rd, and the Amwell Valley Fire Station add to Ringoes' charming aesthetic while immersing you in small-town New Jersey. When it comes to scenery, this humble town can match most places in the state, including its neighbor, Stockton, known for its unique Victorian-era inns and waterfront setting.
However, unlike Stockton, Ringoes doesn't have any inns or hotels in town. Fortunately, it's less than 15 minutes from Stockton or Lambertville, which both have various accommodation options. Lambertville is also where Alexauken Creek meets the Delaware River via the Alexauken Creek Aqueduct (pictured), which makes for a peaceful stop during a New Jersey road trip. The 30-minute drive from Trenton to Ringoes also makes this destination a great day trip. If you do end up staying in Trenton, you could also check out Moorestown to the south. It's only a 35-minute drive away and is a walkable, charming escape with trendy cafés and boutiques.