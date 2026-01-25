Outside Trenton Is New Jersey's Picturesque Community With Award-Winning Wine And Laid-Back Vibes

Ringoes provides numerous ways to get out and embrace its picturesque countryside. The Pryde's Point Trailhead is a five-minute drive south of town for anyone interested in exploring on foot. This leisurely trek takes you through woodlands and along Alexauken Creek, where you can picnic on the rocks by the flowing water. Keep an eye out for the ruins of an abandoned home, and double-check for ticks once you're finished. The 2.2-mile trek shouldn't take more than one hour, according to AllTrails.

The community of Ringoes also offers numerous photo opportunities in the form of historic buildings. Take a slow drive down Old York and John Ringo roads to see these notable landmarks. The old-school architecture of Ringoes Grange No.12, the green facade of 1084 Old York Rd, and the Amwell Valley Fire Station add to Ringoes' charming aesthetic while immersing you in small-town New Jersey. When it comes to scenery, this humble town can match most places in the state, including its neighbor, Stockton, known for its unique Victorian-era inns and waterfront setting.

However, unlike Stockton, Ringoes doesn't have any inns or hotels in town. Fortunately, it's less than 15 minutes from Stockton or Lambertville, which both have various accommodation options. Lambertville is also where Alexauken Creek meets the Delaware River via the Alexauken Creek Aqueduct (pictured), which makes for a peaceful stop during a New Jersey road trip. The 30-minute drive from Trenton to Ringoes also makes this destination a great day trip. If you do end up staying in Trenton, you could also check out Moorestown to the south. It's only a 35-minute drive away and is a walkable, charming escape with trendy cafés and boutiques.