5 Affordable Florida Beaches Perfect For Swimming And Sunshine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Sunshine State boasts some of America's most iconic tourist destinations and beaches. With roughly 825 miles of shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) and the Atlantic Ocean, there are plenty of options for a memorable beach vacation — even on a budget. While there are several spots in Florida where billionaires go to have a luxury beach getaway, you don't necessarily have to drop a lot of money to have a great time. The sunshine is free, and if you're just looking to build sandcastles and swim in warm water, plenty of places deliver affordable fun. Some destinations even offer free or inexpensive local transportation and entertainment.

I've been a Florida resident for almost two decades, and part of what lured me here in the first place was the sunshine. I love exploring the state's beaches and spending days basking in the sun by the water's edge. All of Florida's beaches are unique in their own way, but those along the Gulf Coast tend to have calm water that's great for swimming There are also plenty of Atlantic Coast beaches worth diving into, so don't rule out the east coast. Here are five of my favorites for an affordable, sunshine-filled beach getaway where you can spend your days swimming in the ocean.