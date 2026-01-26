5 Affordable Florida Beaches Perfect For Swimming And Sunshine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Sunshine State boasts some of America's most iconic tourist destinations and beaches. With roughly 825 miles of shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) and the Atlantic Ocean, there are plenty of options for a memorable beach vacation — even on a budget. While there are several spots in Florida where billionaires go to have a luxury beach getaway, you don't necessarily have to drop a lot of money to have a great time. The sunshine is free, and if you're just looking to build sandcastles and swim in warm water, plenty of places deliver affordable fun. Some destinations even offer free or inexpensive local transportation and entertainment.
I've been a Florida resident for almost two decades, and part of what lured me here in the first place was the sunshine. I love exploring the state's beaches and spending days basking in the sun by the water's edge. All of Florida's beaches are unique in their own way, but those along the Gulf Coast tend to have calm water that's great for swimming There are also plenty of Atlantic Coast beaches worth diving into, so don't rule out the east coast. Here are five of my favorites for an affordable, sunshine-filled beach getaway where you can spend your days swimming in the ocean.
Pensacola Beach
According to the Santa Rosa Island Authority, Pensacola Beach averages 343 days of sunshine per year. Combined with its sparkling white sand, it's easy to see why the area draws millions of visitors. Families traveling with young children often gravitate toward Quietwater Beach, where the water is shallow and calm, making it a safer place for children to splash around. There's also an on-site playground for when little ones need a break from swimming.
Quietwater Beach sits close to the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, which has shops and places to grab a bite to eat. If you're trying to keep your beach vacation more affordable, though, packing lunch is an easy alternative. The area has picnic tables where you can enjoy your meal with a view. It's also home to one of Pensacola Beach's most recognizable sights: A giant shell positioned right in front of the beach.
Transportation costs can be kept low here, too. During the summer season, Pensacola Beach offers a free trolley service with stops throughout the area. The trolley typically runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day. For wallet-friendly lodging, Tripadvisor ranks the Holiday Inn Express Pensacola Beach as the best affordable resort in Pensacola Beach. The hotel sits directly on the beach, and all rooms have ocean views. Complimentary breakfast is included, which can help cut down on daily food expenses.
Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach is consistently ranked among the top beach destinations in Florida and has earned an array of awards over the years. True to its name, the water here is generally warm and calm, with minimal wave action, making it a great choice for swimming. According to myPerfectWeather.com, it gets almost 3,300 hours of sunshine each year. However, this beach is perhaps most well-known for the spectacle of the setting sun.
As the sun goes down, visitors gather at Pier 60, where a nightly sunset celebration features local artisans and free entertainment. The event typically starts 2 hours before sunset and continues for a couple of hours afterward. Watching the sunset here is a Clearwater Beach staple, and there's no cost to take part.
If you're looking for an affordable place to stay, there's Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach, which, according to Tripadvisor, is the No. 1 discount hotel in the area. The hotel claims it's the first eco-friendly, sea turtle-safe hotel in Clearwater Beach, and it has its own beach area where you can swim. "So happy with our stay and def looking forward to coming back here in the future as it was absolutely perfect!" a reviewer on Yelp raved. "Clearwater, especially during spring break, can get very crowded- but the location of this hotel was perfect- right at the end of the beach, with it's own private beach that provided calm, clear waters."
St. Pete Beach
When it comes to sunshine, St. Pete Beach earns its reputation. The nearby city of St. Petersburg has long been known as "The Sunshine City," and the area averages more than 360 sunny days each year. It even holds a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive sunny days, logging 768 in a row between February 9, 1967 and March 17, 1969.
If you make the trip to St. Pete Beach and are looking for a fun spot to lounge and swim, check out Upham Beach Park. A Tripadvisor reviewer called it "A Little Piece of Heaven," saying, "No real undertow or riptides that we could see, the sand like most gulf side beaches is like flour, white and silky. The ease of parking and having amenities was great." There are several affordable beachfront resorts in the area, including Sirata Beach Resort and RumFish Beach at TradeWinds, both of which are listed among St. Pete Beach's best discount hotels on Tripadvisor.
Getting around can also be relatively cheap. Free Beach Ride and the Freebee Shuttle offer complimentary local rides within parts of the area, and the SunRunner provides a low-cost connection between St. Pete Beach and downtown St. Petersburg. At the time of writing, fares start at just over $1, with free rides available for U.S. military veterans.
Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach is a great option for an affordable Florida beach vacation, with nearly 100 public beach access points along the shoreline. You can even bring your dog swimming, thanks to the designated beach area for four-legged companions. One of the most popular beach spots in the area is St. Andrews State Park, known for its sugar-white sand and clear water. It has previously been featured on Dr. Beach's Top 10 Beaches List of 2025. "The beaches here are clean, uncrowded, and perfect for families with small kids," noted a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "There is a calm area in the jetties where little kids can swim safely." The park's jetties are also a great place to see bottlenose dolphins swimming by.
Panama City Beach is a budget-friendly destination with plenty of sunshine and seasonal entertainment. According to myPerfectWeather.com, it receives an average of 3,054 hours of sunshine each year, with May being the sunniest month. While summer brings warmer temperatures, it also brings free events like the Summer Concert Series, held on Thursday nights at the Aaron Bessant Park amphitheater. Affordable lodging options are widely available, with Tripadvisor ranking the Beachcomber Beachfront Hotel, Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort, and Radisson Panama City Beach Oceanfront as good value stays.
Bathtub Beach
Bathtub Beach is located in Stuart, ranked as the best coastal small town in America. Although there are usually larger waves on the Atlantic coast, Bathtub Beach is a bit different. There is a coral reef here, which helps break incoming waves, creating calm, shallow water that's ideal for swimming and snorkeling. The effect gives the beach its name, as the water can feel more like a bathtub than the open ocean. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it an "amazing place with super clear water" and offered this tip: "Check before you go that the tide will be going out while you are there. That is the only way you get the 'bathtub effect' this place is known for." Lifeguards are typically on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., making it a safer option for swimmers.
Bathtub Beach is also easy on the wallet. There's free parking at all of the beaches in Martin County, where the beach is located. You can also save money on souvenirs and take home a more natural memento. Bathtub Beach is known for its seashells, and a walk along the shoreline often turns up quite a large selection to choose from. It's a funsimple way to spend time in the sun and bring home a memory that doesn't cost a thing. According to Climate Data, Stuart averages about 3,148 hours of sunshine per year.